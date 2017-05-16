Dwight Coleby to transfer from Kansas

Kansas announced that Dwight Coleby will be transferring out of the program as a graduate transfer. Coleby, a transfer from Ole Miss, graduated this past weekend, averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks while battling injuries.

“Dwight and I have visited about this multiple times since the end of our season and he has worked so hard academically to put himself in a position to make this decision,” Self said. “We wish Dwight nothing but the very best moving forward. He felt the opportunity to go to a place and have the option to play quite a bit more and have more of a significant role would enhance his chances to play professionally in the future.”

Coleby’s departure opens up a scholarship for Svi Mykhailiuk, who declared for the NBA Draft without signing with an agent. Coleby was the 13th scholarship player on Kansas’ roster.

“In talking with Coach (Self) about my future, I feel that this is what is best for my potential opportunities,” Coleby said. “I would like to thank the coaching staff for allowing me to come here. I’d like to thank my teammates for their support the past two years. I’d like to thank the fans for cheering me on and believing in me. KU is a part of my heart. It’s my alma mater and I am proud to have earned my degree from KU. I will always be a Jayhawk.”