Dustin Johnson headed back to PGA Tour at Wells Fargo

Dustin Johnson walks off the 1st tee after deciding not to play in the opening round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Thursday, April 6, 2017. The world's No. 1-ranked player was, however, forced to withdraw from the Masters on Thursday because of a lower back injury suffered less than 24 hours earlier in a freak fall at the home he was renting for the week. (Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Dustin Johnson's injured back must be feeling better.

The world's No. 1 player said he'll return to the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championships at Eagle Point Golf Club from May 4-7.

The Wells Fargo Championship announced Johnson's status Thursday.

Johnson was among the favorites to win the Masters last week after winning three straight tournaments. But a fall at his rental home hurt his back the day before the year's first major was to start.

Johnson warmed up last Thursday on the Augusta National practice range and came out to the putting green near the first tee. But he headed off the course and withdrew with a bad back.

Johnson said then he had planned to take three weeks off following the Masters.

---

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf