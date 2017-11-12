Durr's 47 points lifts Louisville to 95-90 win over Ohio St

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Asia Durr scored a career-high 47 points, including 13 of her team's 15 in overtime, to lead No. 9 Louisville to a 95-90 victory over fifth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday.

Durr's jumper with 3:27 remaining in overtime and her 3-pointer a possession later put the Cardinals (2-0) ahead 87-83, which ended up being a decisive blow to the Buckeyes (1-1). She shot 16 for 29 from the field and 9 for 16 from 3.

Ohio State do-it-all guard Kelsey Mitchell struggled early but finished with 26 points. She hit one free throw with 5.5 seconds left to tie the game at 80 and send it to overtime. That's when Durr took over.

Linnae Harper and Asia Doss were also in double figures for the Buckeyes (1-1) with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Myisha Hines-Allen tallied a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds for Louisville.

Durr dominated in all facets of the game and exposed the Buckeyes' half-court defense. Leading by just one at the start of the second half, she scored 10 of Louisville's first 12 points as the Cardinals' grew their lead to as much as 14.

Ohio State erased that deficit and led by one from a Mitchell 3-pointer, but couldn't hold off the Cardinals in overtime.

Louisville outrebounded Ohio State 47-29.

BIG PICTURE:

Louisville: This was a signature win for Louisville and will reflect well in March when the selection committee evaluates the Cardinals' resume

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won one of two games against top-10 opponents on the weekend.

UP NEXT:

Louisville: Plays Toledo at home on Tuesday.

Ohio State: Plays Idaho at home Wednesday.