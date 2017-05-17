Duke transfer Jeter headed to Arizona

Arizona is going to enter the 2017-18 season as one of the country’s top teams, a legitimate national title contender and maybe Sean Miller’s best chance yet to reach the Final Four (and yes, that last part has been said plenty of times before).

While this upcoming season is the focus given the talent and experience coming back, the Wildcats just added a significant piece to its 2018-19 roster when Duke transfer Chase Jeter announced his commitment to the program Tuesday night.

“I’m headed to Tucson,” Jeter wrote on Twitter, accompanied by an an Instagram illustration of him in an Arizona jersey.





Jeter arrived at Duke in 2015 as a five-star, top-20 recruit having chosen the Blue Devils over seemingly every other blue blood program in the country. The 6-foot-10 forward, though, never carved out a role for himself in Durham, battling injury and a deep roster full of other high-level recruits.

He averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Blue Devils.

Instagram Photo More

It would seem a fresh start would be in order for the former five-star recruit, and Miller’s program certainly is a solid place to achieve that. It’s hard to predict what the Wildcats’ roster will like like after Jeter sits out the upcoming season, but there figures to be plenty of opportunity for him to revive his collegiate career there.

Whatever type of attrition Arizona has after the upcoming season, the Wildcats look to be well-positioned to simply reload with Jeter in the mix along with five-star wing Emmanuel Akot and top-30 forward Shareef O’Neal committed to the 2018 class.