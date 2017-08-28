Duke extends McCallie's contract through 2020-21

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Duke has extended women's basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie's contract through the 2020-21 season.

Athletic director Kevin White announced the extension Monday. Terms were not disclosed, as is customary at the school.

McCallie has taken the Blue Devils to the NCAA Tournament in nine of her 10 seasons. She has won three Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament titles.

White says McCallie is an ''elite'' coach and he is ''thrilled to secure coach McCallie's leadership for the forseeable future.''

The extension came 15 months after the school's human resources department conducted a review of the program, which ended with White pledging his support of her.

Duke returns four starters from a team that reached No. 9 in the AP Top 25 before losing to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

