Duke adds former interim Purdue coach to staff

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Duke has added former Purdue interim coach Gerad Parker to its football staff as an operations assistant.

Coach David Cutcliffe announced Parker's hiring Wednesday and says he will work with the Blue Devils' offense.

Parker was at Purdue from 2013-16 and temporarily took over midway through last season when Darrell Hazell was fired. He went 0-6, was not retained by new coach Jeff Brohm and spent the spring as Cincinnati's running backs coach.

---

