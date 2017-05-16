Ducks winning through improvising; Pittsburgh's NHL history (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry watching hockey with his newborn. [Jeff Petry]

• The Anaheim Ducks ability to improvise has helped them this postseason. [Orange County Register]

• Game 3 between the Nashville Predators and Ducks will be all about Ryan Johansen vs. Ryan Kesler. [Los Angeles Times]

• While the Predators overall didn’t play terribly on Sunday in Game 2, there’s no question it was the roughest night of the playoffs for goaltender Pekka Rinne. [On The Forecheck]

• The story behind the Predators fan group Cell Block 303. [Tennessean]

• Although the Pittsburgh Penguins were among the NHL’s first expansion teams when the league doubled in size from the so-called Original Six in 1967, the Steel City’s NHL roots go much further back. [Ottawa Citizen]

• Where does Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange get his memorable calls? [Pittsburgh Tribune-Review]

• The Ottawa Senators continue to prove their critics wrong in the Eastern Conference Final. [Senshot]

• Canadian rappers score big with hockey anthems. [Hip Hop Canada]

• Ottawa got to the conference finals by playing a methodical, defensive style that is not pleasing to watch but works for them. [Vice]

• Washington Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan is conducting a “thorough evaluation” of the team, a team spokesman said Monday. And according to a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking, that will include consideration of Coach Barry Trotz’s future with the franchise. [Washington Post]

• Looking into how the Pyeongchang Olympic organizing committee is getting ready for the hockey portion of the Games. [IIHF Worlds]

• Boston Bruins forward Marc Savard discusses how concussions ended his career. [The Players’ Tribune]

• Has Rick Nash reached the end of the road with the New York Rangers? [Blueshirt Banter]

• According to Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop, the Vegas Golden Knights are “thinking younger” in goal. [Sportsnet]

• Calgary Flames coach Glen Gulutzan talks fastpitch, life as an NHL coach and the time he almost became a police officer in Saskatoon. [Saskatoon StarPhoenix]

• Why the Chicago Blackhawks championship window may now be over. [Second City Hockey]

• Why New York Islanders captain John Tavares is a second-tier elite player in the NHL. [Eyes on Isles]

• Remembering the birth of EA Sports’ “NHL Hockey” game. [The Hockey Writers]

• After beating Canada in the World Championships, the Swiss National team coach Patrick Fischer invited Roger Federer to attend one of their games. The Swiss tennis legend congratulated the whole team through his official Twitter account on Saturday. [Tennis World USA]

• Vote for the best goaltending mask in the Eastern Conference Final and Western Conference Final. [Hockey by Design]

• Here are 10 players who can rebound from sophomore slumps. [Dobber Hockey]

• St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced today that Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson and Ty Conklin will not return to the Blues’ coaching staff next season. [St. Louis Blues]

• Finally, best moments from the World Championships.

