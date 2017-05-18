Ducks-Preds Game 4; Murray vs. Fleury; Richardson joins Isles (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.
• Ryan Kesler has no friends in the Bridgestone Arena crowd.
• The Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks both love them some Swedes. [OC Register]
• Vernon Fiddler is happy to be back in Nashville helping the Predators try to win a Stanley Cup. [SI.com]
• Will the Ducks be able to keep up with the quick Predators? [ESPN]
• The playoffs are a grind and the Ducks are feeling it. [LA Times]
• Why it’s time for Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan to go with Matt Murray in net. [Pensburgh]
• In defense of keeping Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes. [Tribune-Review]
• What powered the Ottawa Senators to turn the tide against the Penguins in Game 3? [TSN]
• The U.S. dropped their quarterfinal matchup to Finland, 2-0, at the 2017 IIHF World Championship. [USA Hockey]
• Luke Richardson will join Doug Weight’s bench with the New York Islanders. [Islanders]
• So if you’re the New Jersey Devils, is it Nico or Nolan? [The Hockey Writers]
• A good read on the biggest stories and players heading into the Memorial Cup. [Sportsnet]
• The makeup of teams set to participate in the Memorial Cup is quite diverse. [Color of Hockey]
• “I’m not satisfied where we are.” Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold talks about his team’s disappointing postseason and more. [Star Tribune]
• A look at who Jason Botterill could eye as he begins the search to hire the next Buffalo Sabres head coach. [The Hockey Writers]
• A report has the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star of China entering a team in the CWHL next season. [The Ice Garden]
• Who are the current top 50 defensemen in fantasy hockey? [Dobber Hockey]
• The Calgary Flames should use their first-round pick as trade bait. [Flames Nation]
• Vinnie Viola, owner of the Florida Panthers, hopes his horse, Always Dreaming, can take the second jewel of the Triple Crown at Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. [NHL.com]
• Finally, rest in peace, Chris Cornell. Here’s the Hockey Night in Canada opening to Game 2 of the 2013 Penguins-Senators series from the great Tim Thompson:
