Ducks-Preds Game 4; Murray vs. Fleury; Richardson joins Isles (Puck Headlines)

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 16: Nashville Predators fans hold signs during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference Final between the Anaheim Ducks and the Nashville Predators during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) More

• Ryan Kesler has no friends in the Bridgestone Arena crowd.

• The Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks both love them some Swedes. [OC Register]

• Vernon Fiddler is happy to be back in Nashville helping the Predators try to win a Stanley Cup. [SI.com]

• Will the Ducks be able to keep up with the quick Predators? [ESPN]

• The playoffs are a grind and the Ducks are feeling it. [LA Times]

• Why it’s time for Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan to go with Matt Murray in net. [Pensburgh]

• In defense of keeping Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes. [Tribune-Review]

• What powered the Ottawa Senators to turn the tide against the Penguins in Game 3? [TSN]

• The U.S. dropped their quarterfinal matchup to Finland, 2-0, at the 2017 IIHF World Championship. [USA Hockey]

• Luke Richardson will join Doug Weight’s bench with the New York Islanders. [Islanders]

• So if you’re the New Jersey Devils, is it Nico or Nolan? [The Hockey Writers]

• A good read on the biggest stories and players heading into the Memorial Cup. [Sportsnet]

• The makeup of teams set to participate in the Memorial Cup is quite diverse. [Color of Hockey]

• “I’m not satisfied where we are.” Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold talks about his team’s disappointing postseason and more. [Star Tribune]

• A look at who Jason Botterill could eye as he begins the search to hire the next Buffalo Sabres head coach. [The Hockey Writers]

• A report has the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star of China entering a team in the CWHL next season. [The Ice Garden]

• Who are the current top 50 defensemen in fantasy hockey? [Dobber Hockey]

• The Calgary Flames should use their first-round pick as trade bait. [Flames Nation]

• Vinnie Viola, owner of the Florida Panthers, hopes his horse, Always Dreaming, can take the second jewel of the Triple Crown at Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. [NHL.com]

• Finally, rest in peace, Chris Cornell. Here’s the Hockey Night in Canada opening to Game 2 of the 2013 Penguins-Senators series from the great Tim Thompson: