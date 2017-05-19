Ducks – Predators Game 4 lineups: Bieksa replaces Theodore

Both the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks will sport slightly different looks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday.

Naturally, when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s room for guessing regarding whether such plans are performance-based or if injuries factor greatly into decisions.

There’s at least a slight chance the Ducks’ move is based on Randy Carlyle’s whims, as Kevin Bieksa draws in for Shea Theodore. Again, Theodore could be hurting, but Carlyle may also want a veteran presence after the Predators dominated Game 3.

(Whether Bieksa can provide that any longer at this stage of his career is … up to debate.)

The Predators’ tweak might be injury-related, as Harry Zolnierczyk is replaced by P.A. Parenteau. For what it’s worth, many will view that as an upgrade to the Nashville mix, as Parenteau is something of an analytics darling.

See the full roster reports here.



