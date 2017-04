NEW YORK (AP) -- Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie was suspended for two games without pay Friday for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival.

Ritchie was given a match penalty in the third period of Anaheim's 4-0 victory over Chicago on Thursday night for a one-punch knockdown of Roszival.

The suspension includes the Ducks' final regular-season game and first playoff game. It will cost Ritchie $4,968.