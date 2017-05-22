Ducks' Bernier to make first career playoff start with Gibson out for Game 6

If the Anaheim Ducks are to survive Game 6 versus the Nashville Predators, it will be without No. 1 netminder John Gibson.

Jonathan Bernier will make his first career start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – and Jhonas Enroth will dress in support – as the Ducks aim to force a Game 7 back in Anaheim with a win over the Predators on Monday night.

Gibson was unable to return for the start of the second period in Anaheim’s 3-1 loss in Game 5 when he suffered a lower-body injury in the first. He was able to complete the opening period, and, according to Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle, had declared himself fit to start Monday’s game.

He was a participant at Anaheim’s opening skate, also offering indication that he would try to start.

Gibson is 9-5 with a .918 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring. He held a .939 mark through four-plus games versus Nashville.

