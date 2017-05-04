Ducks beat Oilers behind Getzlaf's four points, Silfverberg's OT winner

The Anaheim Ducks got four points from captain Ryan Getzlaf including an assist on the overtime winner in a 4-3 Game 4 victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

Just 45 seconds into the extra session, Getzlaf fed the puck to Jakob Silfverberg and the winger buried a one-timer past Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot to secure the victory.

The win by the Ducks tied their series with the Oilers at 2-2 with a pivotal Game 5 on Friday at Honda Center. The Ducks lost their first two games at home before winning two on the road.

The 31-year-old Getzlaf finished the game with two goals and two assists and now has 13 points in eight playoff games this year. In this series alone, Getzlaf has eight points in four games played. Wednesday was the first multi-goal playoff game of his career but his second four-point playoff game.

“It’s just another exclamation point on the type of player Getzy’s been for our hockey club,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. “He’s our captain. He’s our leader. He’s done a lot of things that go unnoticed. Now in these situations in the playoffs, he’s been a guy that’s stepped to the forefront and taken the bull by the horns.”

Though Getzlaf eventually found his rhythm in a big way it took both him and the Ducks a while to get going.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead in the first period, first with a power play goal by Milan Lucic at the 15:38 mark and then Connor McDavid at the 17:43 mark. But when the second period started, Getzlaf took over.

At the 1:37 mark he fired a shot past Talbot to cut the lead to 2-1.

Then at the 5:33 mark, Getzlaf fed the puck to linemate Rickard Rakell, who buried a shot past Talbot to tie the game at 2-2.

The Ducks took a 3-2 lead when Getzlaf created a turnover off Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and then put the puck past Talbot the 14:25 mark of the frame.

“I was really disappointed with the way we played in the first period,” Getzlaf said. “Our (penalty kill) has to find a way to get the job done a little bit and we have to find a way to dig in. I thought we lost a lot of battles in that period. I’ve always said that I can say anything I want in the dressing room, but I have to go out and live it and tried to do that in the second period, and the group went along with it and we kept playing.”

Oilers forward Drake Caggiula tied the game at the 18:18 mark of the third off a feed from Nugent-Hopkins in front of Ducks goaltender John Gibson but all this did was set the stage for Getzlaf and Silfverberg in the extra session.

Overall the Ducks outshot the Oilers 39-32 and put up better possession numbers than Edmonton. Anaheim forward Corey Perry notched an assist and was a plus-3 while Gibson stopped 29 of 32 Oilers shots on goal.

McDavid scored one goal while linemate Leon Draisaitl notched two assists.

“We had our swings,” McDavid said. “We carried the pace in the first period, and that’s a good sign. We found a way to score a huge goal to send it into overtime, and that’s a positive.”

