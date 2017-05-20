Dream tries to double down on Sky

The Atlanta Dream are striving to build an identity early in the season, one based on ball movement and balance.

That identity was on display Friday in the Dream's road victory over the Chicago Sky.

The teams meet again Sunday in Atlanta.

Tiffany Hayes led six Atlanta players in double figures with 23 points. Point guard Layshia Clarendon added 18 points and handed out seven of the Dream's 20 assists, and center Elizabeth Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

"A lot our identity I think so far is being shaped from being a balanced team ... and having really balanced scoring across the board," Clarendon told the Dream's website last week. "Our goal is to average 20 assists per game, so I think that's something we can focus on."

Chicago point guard Cappie Pondexter led the Sky with 22 points against the Dream, and backcourt mate Tamera Young added 18 points for Chicago (0-2).

The offseason saw the Sky ship superstar Elena Delle Donne to Washington in exchange for All-Star forward Stefanie Dolson, guard Kahleah Copper and a 2017 draft pick.

Dolson teams with center Imani Boyette to give Chicago an imposing front line, but knows there will be an adjustment period in terms of finding her role with her new squad.

"I am my own player," Dolson told the Chicago Sun Times. "I've been just saying, 'Do what they need me to do.' They have a good core already. It's just about fitting in and doing what they need me to do."

The Dream also lost their superstar in the offseason, when Angel McCoughtry announced in January that she would sit out for at least part of the 2017 season.

McCoughtry did not rule out returning this season, but said in a letter released by the team that she will not play for an undetermined portion of the season.

McCoughtry's absence hasn't cost the Dream yet. Atlanta has opened the season with back-to-back road wins. The Dream followed up an 81-74 win at Connecticut with Friday's win at Chicago.

The Dream (2-0) shot a sizzling 55.2 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Sky, 37-31. Chicago shot only 39.0 percent from the field.

Atlanta won two of three meetings with the Sky last season.

The Dream was without forward Aneika Henry-Morello in Friday's game. The 6-foot-4 forward is dealing with a left foot injury. Her status for Sunday's game was unknown.