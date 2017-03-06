Draymond rips Knicks' no-noise first half as 'pathetic,' 'ridiculous'

The New York Knicks tried something new on Sunday. Well, something old, really.

For the first half of Sunday’s matinee meeting with the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors, the Knicks’ in-game operations quirks — all the audiovisual non-basketball entertainment that has become so all-encompassing at arenas the world over as a game wends its way toward completion — just kind of … stopped operating.

This is awesome. I wish all games were like this. Let the fans make the noise, not the arenas artificially. Great idea, @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/Koptdva8p2 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 5, 2017





No music to accompany player introductions. No video packages to exhort fans to get out of their seats and scream. No bells or whistles save for those blown by the refs. Just the game “in its purest form,” for reasons that remain unclear. (“An N.B.A. spokesman said it was the Knicks’ decision, and a Knicks spokesman declined to explain further,” according to Mike Vorkunov of the New York Times.)

This is how timeouts should sound pic.twitter.com/AsJ3TTgmhH — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 5, 2017





“In the quietest moments, all you could hear were the squeaks of player sneakers, the ball bouncing on the floorboards, and the regretful angst of tormented Knicks president Phil Jackson,” wrote Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal.

And man, did Draymond Green haaaaaaaaaate it:

Draymond just destroyed the idea of playing no music during the game, calling it "disrespectful" and "trash." pic.twitter.com/Zes1cCwvsK — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 6, 2017





It’s pretty perfectly on-brand for the famously bombastic Warriors forward to strongly oppose that which strips sound and fury from a basketball game. Sure enough, after the Warriors shook off a sluggish first half to take a 112-105 win that snapped a rare two-game losing skid, Green made it very clear that he did not much care for Madison Square Garden’s whisper-quiet brand of experimentation. From Anthony Slater of the Bay Area News Group:

“That was pathetic,” Green said. “It was ridiculous. It changed the flow of the game. It changed everything. You get so used to playing the game a certain way and to completely change that? To me, I thought it was completely disrespectful to [NBA senior vice president of entertainment and player marketing] Michael Levine and [Warriors president and chief operating officer] Rick Welts [who formerly served as the NBA’s chief marketing officer] and all these guys who have done these things to change the game from an entertainment perspective and give the game a great vibe.”

To hear Green tell it, the absence of the sorts of noise, pomp and circumstance that have become so deeply ingrained in NBA game presentation — about which he said he only found out just before tipoff — contributed to a first half that saw the Warriors shoot just 17-for-47 from the field (36.2 percent), the Knicks make just 18 of their 41 field goals (43.9 percent), the two teams combine for 13 turnovers and New York head into halftime with a 50-49 lead.

The lone saving grace, according to Green, who’d finish with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 40 minutes of work — the Knicks seemed wrong-footed by the whole thing, too. More from Slater:

“No, I don’t think they were trying to change us,” Green said. “Because I think it changed their players, too. Did you see that first half? It was just bad, sloppy, all over the place. There was no rhythm to the game. All of that stuff makes a difference, believe it or not. You get rhythm. That’s why when guys go in and work out at night, you turn on music. It helps you get into a certain area, a certain place. I don’t think they were trying to do it to throw us off, but it definitely threw the entire game off.” […]

