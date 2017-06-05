Why Draymond Green's staying cool: 'I learned my lesson'

The Golden State Warriors have looked overwhelming in the first two games of the 2017 NBA Finals, outscoring the Cleveland Cavaliers by 41 points en route to a pair of convincing wins that give the Dubs a 2-0 edge as the best-of-seven series heads to Ohio for Wednesday’s Game 3. They rolled in Game 2 despite star forward Draymond Green battling foul trouble throughout, and being limited to just 25 minutes in the contest.

After the game, Green took the podium with superstar and Finals-MVP-through-two-games Kevin Durant. With the scene about to shift to Quicken Loans Arena — where, as you might remember, things tilted in a very bad way for Draymond and the Dubs last year — Green fielded a question about how he’s been able to keep himself from boiling over thus far during a playoff run in which he’s picked up only one technical foul and zero flagrant-foul points in 14 postseason games.

Neither he nor Durant seemed particularly thrilled by the question.

Draymond Green gets into it with a reporter when asked about his emotions on the court pic.twitter.com/AS7kH25RvL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2017





“Draymond, I’m interested in your thoughts of how you’ve been able to restrain yourself emotionally and avoid getting …” the reporter asked.

“Jeez,” Durant interjected.

“You act like I’m just this troubled guy who’s been in a bunch of trouble and can’t control myself,” Green said. “Jesus Christ.”

“You’ve avoided going over the line, right, to get any T’s so far?” the reporter replied.

“You waiting on him to go across the line,” Durant said.

“No, I’m interested in what his — how he’s been able to do that,” the reporter said.

The phrasing might have been a bit brusque and direct, but it seemed like a fair question.

After all, Green himself has been pretty open about the extent to which he blames himself for the way things shook out for Golden State in the 2016 Finals.

“If I don’t put myself in that position and I don’t get suspended for Game 5, are we sitting here champions?” Green said after the Warriors’ Game 7 loss. “Maybe. Maybe not. I don’t know. We’ll never know the answer to that question. But the answer that I do know is I won’t put myself in that position again, and that’s all I can really do […] I’m not afraid to say that it’s my fault. I think it was.”

That feeling has persisted throughout the last year.

“One of the most brutal things I’ve ever had to go through in my life,” he said during a recent “E:60” special on ESPN. “If I played, we win, of course. So I do feel it’s my fault we lost. … Absolutely my fault. But I don’t feel wrong for what I did at all.”

Green has allowed that feeling — the sense that he let his teammates down, that the only thing separating the Warriors from a chance to three-peat was his own overzealousness in responding to LeBron James walking over him near the end of 2016’s Game 4 — to fuel his fire all year long. But while he’s made no bones about his desire to annihilate the Cavs in a rematch, he’s been more subdued — well, as subdued as Draymond gets, anyway — in that pursuit.

“I’ve never seen [Green] in a better place emotionally,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before the start of the Finals, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Still playing with rage, desire and force, but totally under control.”

That’s carried over into the Finals. Green has yet to put up crooked numbers — 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals in 30.4 minutes per game thus far, just 35 percent shooting from the field (albeit 36.4 percent from 3-point land) — but he made his presence felt on the defensive end in Game 1, and still managed to finish with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in his limited minutes in Game 2.

And while he might have found himself frustrated by the whistles he picked up on Sunday, he didn’t allow that frustration to build up into a larger explosion. He just took his fouls, hit the bench, and waited for his chance to make an impact once more.

“I just been playing basketball, brother,” Green eventually responded. “And when you got great teammates like I do, who allow me to play with my emotions and allow me to be emotional when I’m talking to them, to use my emotions to the better for us, it’s easy. So just really trying to lead this team as much as I can in the ways that I do for this team. Not worrying about the officials and all that.”

