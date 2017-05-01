Draymond Green doesn't want to be compared to Charles Barkley

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is no doubt one of the players that makes his team successful which have led people to compare him to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

When asked if he was the Barkley of today, Green responded

"Hell no," Green said. "I'm the modern-day Draymond Green. F--- no."

"Chuck] told y'all in '90-what that he wasn't your kid's role model anyway ... so there you have it," Green said. "He wasn't my role model. I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. ... That's what you do, you talk. You talk junk during basketball. That's how I was raised. I was raised in a family like that, so I didn't need a Charles Barkley to influence me."

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft, Green has made the All-Star Game and the All-Defensive team twice.

Green credits his mother for the way he is and says the only comparison between him and Barkley is they both played basketball.

"I was raised by Mary Babers," Green said. "In the Babers family, that's what you do. You speak your mind. It ain't got nothing to do with Chuck.

"I wasn't a Charles Barkley fan growing up. No disrespect to Chuck. He's a great player, but as I got older, I watched his game because I knew he was undersized and the things that he could do, I tried to add some of that stuff to my game. But nah, he didn't influence me at all."

Green averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the regular season. He also led the league in steals per game.

In the four-game first-round playoff sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, Green improved on his regular season averages, tallying 13 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and more than four blocks per game.

- Scooby Axson

This article was originally published on SI.com