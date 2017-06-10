Draymond Green on Cleveland: 'Don't seem to be the sharpest people around'

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the least popular athlete in Cleveland. Somehow, his comments after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ thrilling win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals will only make him more despised around Quick Loans Arena.

That’s because Draymond went and insulted the intelligence of the entire city. Take a look:

Draymond on Cleveland "Don't seem to be the sharpest people around" pic.twitter.com/zLHGl9GQQB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 10, 2017





That answer came in the midst of a discussion about Green’s bizarre non-ejection in the third quarter, when he was assessed with a technical foul that appeared to be his second of the game. Referees later clarified that what had been officially entered as his first tech was actually meant to have been called on Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, but Green apparently didn’t think that got the people of Cleveland off the hook.

Here’s the full context of his answer (transcript via The Mercury News):

Even if it was just one technical or two, you’ve had a stretch of not getting technicals and flagrants.

“Yeah, it’s crazy that it’s happening now. I ain’t even been in nobody’s face and I’m getting techs. Some things just never change.”

You haven’t been getting more agitated as the series ramps up?

“Nah. I just try to play basketball. Ain’t no tech going to stop me from being me. At least if I’m going to get them, let me earn them. Let me get my money’s worth if I’m going to get some techs.”

Did you notice that the scorer’s table didn’t announce that the technical wasn’t on you?

“Nah, I really don’t pay much attention to anyone in Cleveland, honestly. They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

OK, so that’s not likely to make Cavs fans feel any better. In fact, Green spent a not insignificant portion of his time with the media getting in digs at Cleveland. This answer was perhaps even more direct:

Draymond, do you hear the crowd here in Cleveland chanting your name the last few games?

“Yeah, they make me feel good. They show me how important I am to them. They are at home thinking about me. If you come into the game chanting my name, you be at home thinking about me. So shoutout to them for the love.”

The Warriors have a chance to close out the Cavs at home in Monday’s Game 5, but it’s fair to say Clevelanders will have words for Green whether he returns to the city for a Game 6 on Thursday or for the Warriors’ lone road game in town next season. If this game was his last one in Ohio for close to a year, then he at least left with style.

No, seriously, he had even more to say about Game 4. Here was his take on the third quarter jawing between LeBron James and Kevin Durant, which preceded his technical by about a minute:

What did you think about Kevin and LeBron getting into it?

“I think it’s good for basketball. I don’t really understand the double technical. What does that accomplish? I don’t know. If you’re going to separate them, separate them. Don’t just stand there and watch them talk, wait for them to talk and then double-tech. Tell them to move. I don’t really know what that accomplishes.”

What was that about?

“Just good basketball conversation. Nothing too crazy.”

Yes, I’m sure LeBron and K.D. were discussing the intricacies of defending the pick-and-roll. You know, just good basketball conversation.

On his status for Game 5, after his suspension for that contest last series helped to swing the result:

“Yeah, thank God I get to play on Monday…Hopefully.”

On the end of his wonderful media availability:

“That’s it? Ahh, man, I never wanted this to end.”

Me too, Draymond. Me too.

