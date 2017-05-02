Draymond Green clarifies Charles Barkley comments, says Steve Kerr could miss postseason

Draymond Green doesn’t think Steve Kerr will return to the team’s sideline this season, once again giving us sad pause as we assess the extended NBA outlook for the Golden State Warriors coach. Kerr, who is still recovering from the painful byproducts of a botched 2015 back surgery, has been on indefinite medical leave from the team since April 21.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Kerr has been W’s coach since 2014-15, leading the team to a title in his first year as head coach prior to submitting to back surgery early in the 2015 offseason. A litany of back, neck and head woes followed for the Warriors coach, who missed the first half of the 2015-16 season as a result.

Golden State fell just short of a title in 2016 with Kerr on the bench throughout the playoff run, and though Steve led the team to a 67-win regular season in 2016-17 with few on-record indications of his private pain, he stepped aside in favor of associate head coach (and first-year Warrior) Mike Brown after just two postseason games due to what was initially characterized as an illness, before Kerr acknowledged that his back woes were as enervating as ever.

Brown and Draymond Green led the team to a sweep of the Trail Blazers in its opening round, but nearly two years after his surgery Kerr sadly appears to be no closer to the bench as the Western semifinals against Utah approach:

“The way we look at it is, plan on him not coming back,” Draymond Green said after practice Monday. “That’s the way we’re approaching this thing.”

[…]

“We’re not going to sit here and say if we can get to the Conference Finals, Steve may be back for the Conference Finals or if we get to the Finals,” Green said. “Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff and that’s what we’re rolling with.”

Few could fault any approach Green showed up for work with in the first round against Portland, as the All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year candidate averaged 13.8 points while leading the team in rebounds (9.5 a game), assists (7.5) and blocks (17 in a four-game series).

Stephen Curry, who snared the team postseason lead in steals from Green upon pilfering his eighth swipe of the postseason, chimed in to acknowledge the task ahead with Kerr kept away:

“The expectation is, until we hear otherwise, Coach Brown will continue to run the show,” Stephen Curry said, “with Coach Kerr being on speed-dial every single minute he can to give his input.”

This is important, because as experienced as Mike Brown comes as an NBA head coach (563 games and 347 wins with the Cavs, Lakers and Cavs again as head coach from 2005 through 2014; a trip to the 2007 Finals with LeBron James), he is best known for some of his in-game limitations. Though Brown typically has the biggest basketball brain in the room, the longtime assistant and video coordinator’s preparation effort is second to none, he’s shown myriad issues adjusting to the flow of the game in the moment.

This is where celebrated assistant Ron Adams comes in, on the Warrior pine in the middle of a close game, as would the smart young buck stylings of assistant Jarron Collins. Longtime Kerr confidante and Warriors assistant Bruce Fraser is around to provide the “what would Steve say?”-answers in a pinch, and development coach Chris DeMarco will also be on hand to potentially contribute another championship-saving suggestion.

Mike Brown, the former Gregg Popovich acolyte who was chosen to act as LeBron James’ lead out of the lottery and into playoff stardom back in 2005, wants to assure everyone (right up to Warrior general manager Bob Myers) yet again that he gots it. He gots it:

“My whole deal is I’m going to coach the team until Bob (Myers) and Steve tell me otherwise,” Brown said. “I’m not putting a timetable on it, just taking it one day at a time. The reality of it is, Steve and I talk a couple of times a day.”

The loudest voice in the huddle, though, often comes attached to Draymond Green. Brown is blessed with that benefit moving forward, until something goes pear-shaped. In the absence of any fruit approximation, the Warriors will stroll on.

Later Monday evening, denied the presence of a huddle in Golden State’s seventh consecutive night without a game, Draymond decided to clarify a few other things before the business of the Utah Jazz hit.