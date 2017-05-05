Draymond Green blocks Rudy Gobert dunk on one end, drains three on other (VIDEO)

Draymond Green showed why he is the Warriors most valuable player on Thursday night.

He’s not their best player — they do have Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant — but his value to the Warriors is immeasurably. He provides elite defense on one end, and when he is hitting his threes on the other — as he did Thursday hitting his first four and getting five overall on his way to 21 points — the Warriors offense is almost unstoppable.

He showed it all on this one play, blocking Rudy Gobert on one end then nailing the three on the other.

Later in the game, Green went down when his knee “locked up” (to use his words), but he got treatment and returned to the game. He said he will be good to go for Game 3 in Utah Saturday.