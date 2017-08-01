Drake athletic director Hatfield-Clubb out after 11 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Drake athletic director Sandy Hatfield-Clubb is leaving the Bulldogs after 11 years.

The school announced Tuesday that Hatfield-Clubb's last day will be Friday. It says Hatfield-Clubb has accepted a senior partner position with the Pictor Group, an intercollegiate athletics consulting firm.

Associate director Megan Franklin will serve as Drake's interim athletic director while the school searches for a new director.

Hatfield-Clubb is perhaps best known for expanding the Drake Relays track meet and hiring current women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk, who led the Bulldogs back to the Top 25 a year ago.

Hatfield-Clubb's last two men's basketball coaching hires, Mark Phelps and Ray Giacoletti, failed to turn the program into Missouri Valley Conference contenders.