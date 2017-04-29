Draft Day 2 Analysis: The Browns Play It Smart

America entered draft week ready to blast the Browns for overextending to go get a quarterback in a year with no sure thing at the position-and in the process, passing on a pass-rusher with a comic-book build and Olympic athleticism.

We’ll exit it having seen Cleveland do the opposite.

The Browns didn’t draft Mitchell Trubisky over Myles Garrett after all. They didn’t make a huge move up the board from 12 to get the North Carolina QB/local native either. They actually traded out, then traded up, augmenting the roster with the above freak, Myles Garrett, and two raw/talented prospects on Thursday.

And just when you thought that was it, the Browns made their quarterback news by catching another Ohioan’s fall on Friday. Questions about Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer’s mental makeup and ability to deal with adversity dogged his pre-draft process and made his availability on Day 2 expected. What fewer forecast was that Kizer’s plummet would last more 20 picks.

So the Browns basically punt on this year’s quarterback class, and come away with arguably the most physically gifted guy in the bunch. If Kizer-thought to be a potential top-five pick early in the fall-works out, great. If not, they didn’t exactly blow up the treasure trove of capital they’ve built, which seemed to be the idea as Cleveland adjusted to making a QB its fourth pick, rather than its first or second.

“That’s probably fair,” Browns EVP of football operations Sashi Brown said, driving home around midnight. “There are a couple things there. One, our roster, in our view, demands some attention. So we don’t really have the luxury to bundle a whole bunch of picks to go get a guy, or pass up on the opportunity to acquire a bunch of picks. The second thing, we don’t necessarily want to force it.”

There’s the key.

Just look at what Brown and coach Hue Jackson have done at the quarterback position in two offseasons. They paid Robert Griffin ($7.5 million) and Josh McCown ($4.4 million) last year, and drafted Cody Kessler in the third round. This time around they have Kessler back with waiver-wire addition Kevin Hogan; salary dumpee Brock Osweiler (they got a 2018 second-rounder to carry his $16 million); and now Kizer.

They haven’t swung for the fences yet. Maybe Kizer or even Kessler develops into the future. Maybe not. The important thing, as they see it, is using resources to get the roster to a place where, if they do take that big cut, the environment that quarterback is walking into isn’t the impossible one that McCown, Griffin and Kessler operated under during the 2016 season.

“That’s absolutely right,” Brown said. “In terms of sequencing, you want to make sure that when you have a quarterback, particularly a young quarterback, he’s got the best opportunity to be successful as possible. To put it frankly, we didn’t think we were in that position coming out of 2015. We’re getting closer to that. We’ve got a ways to go.

“So we had the opportunity to add DeShone here. And we still need to do some work on our roster, and to improve the culture of our building. He’ll be a piece of that.”

How big a piece remains to be seen. Based the reporting I’ve done on the kid, it’s clear Kizer has some growing up to do, and it’s easy to see where Jackson’s tough-love style could do him a lot of good in that regard. His recent comments to USA Today, in which he elicited the names of Cam Newton and Tom Brady, didn’t help quell concerns over his maturity, nor did it level off the idea that he’s had a big head.

The flip side is how Brown describes his new rookie-“a big, talented, athletic, bright, competitive and motivated quarterback who’s very young. I think his best football’s ahead of him.”

What becomes of him now is really anyone’s guess. Kizer went 4-8 last year at Notre Dame, and didn’t handle adversity well in the process. All of that explains why now an NFL team is taking a flyer on him rather than selling the farm for him. Kizer will get his shot to compete. The Browns get to keep their options open.

“We do want to be mindful of just not forcing a guy because we don’t have a [long-term] quarterback,” Brown said. “So the notion, if you don’t have a quarterback, you have to take one high, we don’t want to get into that. And this is actually a pretty high pick for one. We just had the luxury to be able to add some other talent along with DeShone, and that’s a nice combination for us.”

