Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 9 Washington

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

No. 9 WASHINGTON

2016 record: 12-2

Returning starters: 7 offense, 6 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 1 vs. Rutgers (!)

Biggest conference game: Nov. 10 at Stanford

Key returning player: QB Jake Browning

Key departed player: S Budda Baker

Three things to know about Washington

• Poor Jake Browning. What’s a guy gotta do to get some hype as the best quarterback in his conference? Well, it sure doesn’t help that USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen are in Los Angeles.

Perhaps the alternate quarterback universe looks a bit different if Browning doesn’t suffer a shoulder injury in the Huskies’ November win against Arizona State. It’s pretty clear the injury hobbled Browning the rest of the year. While Washington clobbered Washington State and Colorado before losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Browning’s stats did drop off.

And while we don’t think Washington beats Alabama if Browning is at full strength, it’s fun to wonder how the game goes if he was.

Anyway, Browning was 243-391 passing for 3,430 yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2016. It’s reasonable to assume he’ll have a similar stat line in 2017 despite the loss of the speedy John Ross.

Ross was the Huskies’ biggest receiving threat; he caught 17 touchdowns and had 81 catches. But Dante Pettis should come close to that 80-catch threshold this season. And he caught 15 touchdowns on just 53 catches a year ago.

Outside of Ross, Darrell Daniels was the only other receiving threat who isn’t back. As Darnold and Rosen take sides in the Battle of Los Angeles, Browning is going to be out here running the Pac-12 North.

“The quarterback position, I think the physical parts of the quarterback position are completely overrated,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said of Browning’s recruitment. “So we felt really good about certainly how he threw the ball, but we’re more excited about how he thought about the game and processed the game.”

• We’ve established that Washington is still loaded on offense even without mentioning running back Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 1,373 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016.

The defense is a far bigger question mark, though when you’re a top-10 team and appeared in the College Football Playoff the previous season, it’s a relative question.

If we’re getting specific, the secondary is the biggest unknown for the Huskies. Four starters return up front in Petersen’s 3-3-5 hybrid defense including linebacker Keishawn Bierria, who had 70 tackles and 3 tackles for loss a year ago. While Baker was everywhere on the field in 2016 — and had 7 tackles for loss — Bierra had just one fewer tackle.

In addition to Baker, the secondary is without CB Sidney Jones and CB Kevin King. Safeties JoJo McIntosh and Taylor Rapp return, so the middle of the field should be covered. If the perimeter can be taken care of, Washington’s defense should be very good once again. The Huskies gave up fewer than 18 points per game a year ago and allowed 4.6 yards a play. Those numbers shouldn’t be drastically different in 2017 unless something goes really wrong on the outside.

