Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 8 Penn State

No. 8 PENN STATE

2016 record: 11-3

Returning starters: 9 offense, 6 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 9 vs. Pittsburgh

Biggest conference game: Oct. 28 at Ohio State

Key returning player: RB Saquon Barkley

Key departed player: LB Brandon Bell

Three things to know about Penn State

• Penn State took a huge leap in James Franklin’s third season with the program, and a big reason for the jump was the hire of offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. The Nittany Lions could be even more explosive in 2017.

PSU won nine straight after a 2-2 start, and used a big play offense to run past its opponents during that winning streak en route to a Big Ten title. In 2017, almost everybody returns, led by star running back Saquon Barkley, a Heisman candidate. Barkley rushed for 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore and made some plays you just had to see to believe (the long TD run in the Rose Bowl is especially memorable). He’s one of the most fun players in the country.

His quarterback, junior Trace McSorley, is almost as fun as his backfield counterpart. At 6-feet and 205 pounds, he doesn’t look like much, but McSorley was incredible at extending plays with his legs and delivering deep shots downfield in Moorhead’s offense. He is a very capable runner, and there were many plays where he could have taken off for a 10-or-15-yard gain but he usually opted to keep his eyes downfield in search of a big play.

His top target, Chris Godwin, left for the NFL, but DaeSean Hamilton returns with 161 career catches under his belt and a good group behind him, including Big Ten title game standout Saeed Blacknall, DeAndre Thompkins and camp standout Juwan Johnson. And you can’t forget tight end Mike Gesicki (48 catches for 679 yards and 5 TDs), another possible All-American.

Much of Penn State’s success — a record 6,056 yards — was predicated on chucking it deep. That led to a line of thinking from some that PSU, McSorley especially, was lucky to connect on those long balls at such a high rate. Earlier this month, Moorhead took it upon himself to correct that narrative.

“You know kind of this thought process that’s prevailing that you hear about — and frankly, this is gross mischaracterization, No. 1, of the application of our offense and the role of the quarterback — that Trace just drops back and picks the deepest receiver and chucks the ball up and hopes the guy makes the play. That’s, in a lot of ways, ridiculous at best, and, quite frankly, asinine at worst,” Moorhead said at Penn State’s media day.

“I don’t have all the answers, but I do know this. (McSorley) couldn’t lead the league in multiple passing categories and set school single-season records and be on the verge of multiple other school records if he was just throwing the ball indiscriminately down the field. In a lot of ways, I feel that minimizes the role of the people who gameplan the plays, the person who calls them, and the player who executes them.”

So remember that quote if the Penn State offense continues to produce at an extremely high level in 2017. One reason it should is because of the offensive line. The unit was better compared to Franklin’s first two seasons (which were disastrous), but there still weren’t many holes for Barkley (which makes his season even more remarkable).

Franklin has pointed out repeatedly that, as a byproduct of the NCAA sanctions, PSU had seven scholarship offensive linemen when he arrived. Now he returns six linemen with significant starting experience, plus a handful of blue chip underclassmen poised to crack the two-deep and potentially the starting lineup. That means more holes for Barkley and more time for McSorley to create.

