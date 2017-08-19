Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 7 Oklahoma State

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

Previous entries: No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Washington, No. 10 Auburn, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Michigan, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Louisville, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Georgia, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 South Florida, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Miami, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 North Carolina

No. 7 OKLAHOMA STATE

2016 record: 10-3

Returning starters: 7 offense, 5 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 16 vs. Pittsburgh

Biggest conference game: Nov. 4 vs. Oklahoma

Key returning player: QB Mason Rudolph

Key departed player: S Jordan Sterns

Three things to know about Oklahoma State

• One of the best teams in the Big 12 has one of the best offenses in the country. We will wait for you to get over the shock of that sentence.

OSU has averaged more than 38 points in six of the last seven seasons and it would be quite surprising if that wasn’t seven of eight after this season. All of the tools are there.

QB Mason Rudolph should be one of the more productive quarterbacks in the country and could put up better numbers than his in-state counterpart Baker Mayfield. Rudolph threw for 4,091 yards in 2016 and had 28 interceptions. More important, he threw just four interceptions. Such a low interception rate is probably unsustainable in 2017. But if he throws eight or 10 and his other numbers stay the same or improve, it’s not a year of regression.

Rudolph’s top receiving target is back. James Washington had 71 catches for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago. Washington came back for his senior season and joins the likes of Dez Bryant and Justin Blackmon as dynamic outside threats for the Cowboys.

There is a very small caveat that could derail a huge season for Washington — and Oklahoma State too. A report surfaced earlier in the week that Washington had a hernia injury. He told NewsOK.com that an old abdominal injury flared up, but that he doesn’t even know how long he’s had the injury.

“It’s kinda weird how things can take off when it’s not really that serious,” Washington said.

Assuming Washington will be at full strength — and we have no reason to believe he won’t — is necessary for a Cowboys offense that also returns WR Jalen McCleskey, who had 73 catches. The combination of Washington and McCleskey is the best receiving duo on the conference and perhaps the best in the country.

“James is such a deep threat,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said at Big 12 media days. “We have thrown the ball to McCleskey some down the field, but his elusiveness, he’s a guy that’s really hard to really two-below if you had him in a phone booth, not that there’s phone booths anymore. But he’s very elusive in the middle of the field and has great football savvy, very cerebral, very intelligent. So we can use him in multiple positions. We can move him around a lot, and we can ask him to do things that we haven’t asked other inside receivers to do in our system.”

• Enough about the Cowboys pass game. While OSU’s record in 2016 was identical to its 10-3 mark in 2015, the offense was even better last season because of an extremely effective run game.

Two years ago Oklahoma State averaged just 3.6 yards a carry and quarterback J.W. Walsh was the red zone run threat. Walsh scored 13 touchdowns and averaged 4.7 yards a carry. A mark that was 0.8 yards higher than leading running back Chris Carson’s.

Enter Justice Hill, who was a great complement to Carson. Hill rushed for 1,142 yards in 2015 as a freshman while Carson scored nine touchdowns and nearly doubled his yards per carry to 6.8. Carson is now gone, so this is Hill’s rushing attack. Finding a second back, either in La’Darren Brown, Ja’Ron Wilson or someone else will be pivotal to keeping Oklahoma State’s offense humming.

