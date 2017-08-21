Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 5 Oklahoma

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

Previous entries: No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Washington, No. 10 Auburn, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Michigan, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Louisville, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Georgia, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 South Florida, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Miami, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 North Carolina

No. 5 OKLAHOMA

2016 record: 11-2

Returning starters: 9 offense, 7 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 9 vs. Ohio State

Biggest conference game: Nov. 4 vs. Oklahoma State

Key returning player: QB Baker Mayfield

Key departed player: WR Dede Westbrook

[Now’s the time to sign up for Fantasy Football! Join for free]

Three things to know about Oklahoma

• When you have an explosive offense that returns nine of 11 starters, you’re typically in good shape. And don’t get us wrong, Oklahoma is in good shape. But this isn’t a scenario where the Sooners are replacing a tight end with 30 catches and an offensive lineman.

The two departed starters that Oklahoma needs to find replacements for are running back Samaje Perine and wide receiver Dede Westbrook, two of the best skill position players in the country in 2016.

Perine ran for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016 while Westbrook was a Heisman finalist and had 80 catches for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns. That’s a ton of production to replace.

But wait, there’s more. RB Joe Mixon wasn’t classified as a starter a year ago but ended up leading Oklahoma in rushing with 1,274 yards and was the Sooners’ second-leading receiver with 37 catches for 538 yards. He could be the man the Sooner offense misses more than anyone because of his ability in both facets of the offense.

The good news with the running game is that Abdul Adams returns and Rodney Anderson is healthy. When Perine was hurt and Mixon was suspended vs. Iowa State, Adams had eight carries for 54 yards. The team’s leading rusher that game was Dimitri Flowers, who had 22 carries for 115 yards. He’s back too.

It’s hard to top Mixon and Perine, but Oklahoma should be able to run the ball effectively in 2017.

“Obviously, [Anderson’s] missed the last two years because of injuries, but he’s had to fight through a ton,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said at Big 12 media day. “He’s a great, great worker. He stacks up there physically as good as anybody we’ve had at that position, including Joe and Samaje. We know he’s got to prove it on the field. Abdul Adams played some for us as a third back last year, played well when he did. Had a great spring, was one of our most-improved players. I think he’ll do well in the mix, as well as Marcelius Sutton, a junior college player we signed, went through spring ball with us. He’s a little bit smaller, got a little bit of explosiveness to him.”

There are many more question marks in the receiving corps. WR Nick Basquine was the team’s leading returning wide receiver but he’s out for the season with an achilles injury. That puts more pressure on tight end Mark Andrews and Kentucky transfer Jeff Badet.

Andrews can be a dynamic receiving option, though some consistency is necessary. He had 31 catches for 489 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago. Doubling that output is probably necessary. Badet was Kentucky’s leading receiver in 2016 with 31 catches for 670 yards and four scores. With an Oklahoma passing attack that is far greater in quantity and quality than Kentucky’s, Badet should see his stats improve too.

But who else is going to catch the ball? Junior college transfer Marquise Brown will be needed. As will senior Jeffery Mead, who had 10 catches in 2016.

• The good news is Mayfield is back, and he’s going to carry an even bigger offensive load in 2017. The Heisman finalist was 254-358 passing for 3,965 yards, 40 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added eight rushing touchdowns, though we’ll note that he should probably work on his elusiveness if his escape from Fayetteville police was any indication.

Read More