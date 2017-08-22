Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 4 USC

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

No. 4 USC

2016 record: 10-3

Returning starters: 5 offense, 7 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 16 vs. Texas

Biggest conference game: Sept. 9 vs. Stanford

Key returning player: QB Sam Darnold

Key departed player: DB Adoree’ Jackson

Three things to know about USC

• USC was a different team when Sam Darnold stepped onto the field last season. It’s scary to think he has room to improve.

The Trojans started 1-2 with Max Browne at quarterback when Clay Helton moved Darnold, just a redshirt freshman, into the starting lineup. He provided a spark for the Trojans offense on the road against Utah for his first career start. USC ended up losing that game on a late Utes touchdown, but it was clear the move to Darnold was the right one.

After that night in Salt Lake City, the Trojans did not lose again in 2016.

Now, after an off-season of glowing media profiles and other accolades, Darnold is firmly in the spotlight with the Trojans as Pac-12 favorites. Darnold improved on a weekly basis last year, capping off his stellar season with a ridiculous performance in USC’s comeback win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. He threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns in the thrilling 52-49 victory to finish the season with 3,086 yards, 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

As our Pat Forde noted, Darnold has the brilliant ability to freelance and extend plays, but he is prone to forcing balls into tight spaces when it may be ill-advised. But when it looks like there’s nothing there, Darnold can pull the rabbit out of the hat and make a big play.

Plays like the one above in the Rose Bowl are what make Darnold a special player, but in 2017 he’ll be doing it with a lot of new weapons in his receiving corps.

Deontay Burnett is back in the slot, but JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers — the Trojans’ two leading receivers in 2016 — have moved on to the NFL. Steven Mitchell (68 career catches) is back from injury and talented tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe will be nice options, but when asked about his major concerns at Pac-12 Media Days, Helton pointed to Darnold getting acclimated with the team’s array of young, inexperienced receivers.

“Probably the biggest (concern) is the chemistry between Sam and our new receivers. I think they’re beyond talented, the kids that we redshirted, but they haven’t been in real live games yet. And to be able to see those bullets fly and see how they react will be really important to us,” Helton said.

“I think the chemistry between that wideout corps and Sam will be ultra important. I thank God that Deontay is with us, and we’re getting Steven Mitchell off injury. And the tight end position with Daniel Imatorbhebhe and several others will play a big factor for us.”

Darnold does have the luxury of an awesome group of running backs playing behind him, led by Ronald Jones and Justin Davis, who combined for 1,689 yards last season. Jones, a junior, really got it going late in the year, rushing for at least 120 yards in four of the last five regular season games, including a 223-yard performance against Cal.

Another minor concern on offense is the continuity of the line, which replaces three all-conference players, including both tackles. But Toa Lobendahn, with 20 career starts, will return from injury at center and Helton has the luxury of plugging in Chuma Edoga, the No. 35 overall recruit in 2015, at one of the tackle spots. The unit should be just fine.

