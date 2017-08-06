Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 countdown: No. 20 Texas

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

No. 20 TEXAS

2016 record: 5-7

Returning starters: 7 offense, 10 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 16 at USC

Biggest conference game: Oct. 20 vs. Oklahoma

Key returning player: LB Malik Jefferson

Key departed player: RB D’Onta Foreman

Three things to know about Texas

• There’s a new man in charge.

It’s hard to remember a hotter coaching prospect than Tom Herman in recent memory. His profile rose dramatically during his three seasons as offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. His success in Columbus got him the Houston job and all he did was lead the Cougars to 13 wins and a Peach Bowl victory over Florida State in his first season. He followed that up with nine more wins (including one over Oklahoma) in 2016, prompting a bidding war between UT and LSU for his services.

Herman chose Texas, where he spent the 1999 and 2000 seasons as a graduate assistant under Mack Brown. Herman is taking over the Longhorns amid one of the program’s worst stretches — three straight losing seasons. But Charlie Strong didn’t leave the cupboard empty; the Longhorns have a lot of talent and are capable of vaulting back into the upper echelon of the Big 12. However, UT won’t be at the level of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State just yet.

Yes, yes, I know. We’re hyping up the return of Texas again, but with Herman it’s hard not to be optimistic about an improvement.

Still, Herman hasn’t kept quiet about some of the challenges Texas has. Off the field, UT has already hit the ground running with facility upgrades (the new locker room was unveiled a few days ago) and recruiting as Herman evaluates the roster and instills a new culture where losing is unacceptable. He knows the expectations for a turnaround are there, but at Big 12 Media Days he not-so subtly tried to walk them back a bit.

“Ever since the first team meeting that we had, which was a very political one and a direct one, our guys have bought in. And I will say that the buy-in level has been extremely high from the number of players that I think really, truly believe in what we’re preaching, that believe in our way of doing things,” Herman said.

“Now, the day-to-day, hour-to-hour, minute-by-minute execution of that belief and of that buy-in is still something that we’re learning how to do, especially when things get very difficult and you’re faced with adverse situations, but the belief is there, and that’s the first step. We’re well on our way. All of you are going to ask me about expectations. I don’t know. I know that these guys are going to be trained as well as anybody in the country, and we’re going to play to our maximum potential. What that is, I don’t know right now.

“I feel good that these guys are willing to do whatever we ask them to coming off the three-year stretch that this program has had. They don’t want that to be their legacy. They want to be remembered as the team and the group that turned this thing around. I think we’re well on our way.”

• Texas’ success could depend on the development of quarterback Shane Buechele.

Buechele showed flashes of brilliance in 2016 as a true freshman, throwing for 2,958 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also often looked like a true freshman who tried to do too much. He held on to the ball too long. He threw 11 interceptions, five of which came in the final three games of the season, all losses, including three in the disastrous loss at Kansas.

