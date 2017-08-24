Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 2 Florida State

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

Previous entries: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Washington, No. 10 Auburn, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Michigan, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Louisville, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Georgia, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 South Florida, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Miami, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 North Carolina

No. 2 FLORIDA STATE

2016 record: 10-3

Returning starters: 6 offense, 9 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 2 vs. Alabama

Biggest conference game: Nov. 11 at Clemson

Key returning player: QB Deondre Francois

Key departed player: RB Dalvin Cook

Three things to know about Florida State

• Deondre Francois had a pretty good redshirt freshman season, but he took way too many hits. And not all of it was on the offensive line.

Francois was sacked 34 times. The line had a rotating cast for a lot of the year, so Francois often didn’t have the cleanest pocket to throw from. But he was a freshman, too. He held on to the ball too long trying to make the big play when he could have scrambled for a few yards or just thrown the ball away. The kid is tough as nails, though, and he got up almost every time.

“When guys are so talented when they come in, they think of all the physical things, making the reads, but at the end of the day, the ability to compete and learn how to compete and learn how to process the game and move on from these situations and take the physical part of the game and understand you’re going to get hit, get pounded, and you’re going to have to come back,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said of Francois.

“There’s no excuse. You’re the quarterback. No matter how you feel, what you do, you’ve got to understand that, and I think that was something we worked on hard. I think he bought in totally. What I love about Deondre, he allows himself to be coached and allows you to take those steps with him, and I think our team gained tremendous respect for him.”

Francois finished the season with 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He had veteran receivers to rely on in 2016 and a nice safety valve named Dalvin Cook in the backfield. In 2017, it’s a bit of a different story.

Cook, Kermit Whitfield, Bobo Wilson and Travis Rudolph are all on NFL rosters, but FSU does have some receivers coming back with experience. Nyqwan Murray — 27 catches, 441 yards, 5 TDs in 2016 — will pair nicely with Auden Tate, who caught 25 balls for 409 yards and six scores, and tight end Ryan Izzo (34 career catches). There’s more, too. This is Florida State, after all. Go through FSU’s recruiting classes from the last few seasons and you’ll find plenty of blue chip prospects at receiver. A few will surely work their way into the mix.

At running back, it could be Jacques Patrick’s time to shine. He combined for 664 yards and nine scores as Cook’s backup over the last two seasons, averaging nearly 5.4 yards per try. Patrick is sure to have a big role, but Cam Akers, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2017 class, should make an impact, too.

The offensive line dealt with both inconsistent play and injuries last year, but six linemen with starting experience are back with some freshmen pushing them on the two-deep.

“We have good players,” Fisher said. “I think they understand what they have to do. We’re bigger, we’re stronger, and I think they got Deondre’s presence around to get us in the right place, get us in the right protections and do all those things. I’m really anxious after spring and how much work we’ve done this summer, I’m anxious to see them in the fall, and I think we’ll be fine.”

Read More