Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 18 South Florida

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

Previous entries: No. 19 Kansas State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Miami, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 North Carolina

No. 18 SOUTH FLORIDA

2016 record: 11-2

Returning starters: 7 offense, 9 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 15 vs. Illinois

Biggest conference game: Nov. 4 vs. Houston

Key returning player: QB Quinton Flowers

Key departed player: RB Marlon Mack

Three things to know about South Florida

• After a tumultuous tenure at Texas, Charlie Strong enters a built-to-win-now situation at USF.

When Willie Taggart left Tampa to take the Oregon job, USF swooped in to nab Strong, who was fired at Texas after a third-straight losing season in Austin. With the Longhorns, Strong was tasked with cleaning up a program that was in disarray at the conclusion of the Mack Brown era. Strong previously built Louisville back up to a high level, but his hard-nosed style — especially on offense — never quite fit in the Big 12, and he took too long to adjust.

At USF, Strong has things set up a little differently — in a state he spent many, many years as an assistant, including three stints at Florida. The Bulls are pretty significant favorites to win the AAC (with Memphis not *too* far behind) after winning 11 games in 2016. Taggart built things gradually: Two wins in year one, four wins in year two, eight wins in year three and 11 wins in year four.

View photos Charlie Strong found a soft landing at South Florida after three tough years at Texas. (AP) More

Strong inherits a team that returns 16 starters and has a cakewalk schedule. USF’s non-conference slate looks like this: at San Jose State, vs. Stony Brook, vs. Illinois and vs. UMass. SJSU, Illinois and UMass combined to win nine FBS games last season and Stony Brook went 5-6 at the FCS level.

Games like that won’t do much for a team’s résumé, so the Bulls can’t afford more than a loss or two if they want to be the Group of Five representative in a New Year’s Six bowl game. In the AAC, the Bulls get defending champs Temple (which also has a new coach) at home on Sept. 21, but miss out on West division favorite Memphis and don’t face another team that had a winning record in 2016 until their final three games: Houston (Nov. 4) and Tulsa (Nov. 16) at home, and a season finale at rival UCF on Nov. 24. Oh, and USF won’t leave the state of Florida after an Oct. 21 trip to Tulane.

The Bulls could find themselves firmly in the national conversation, much like Western Michigan was last year. At the very least, this schedule sets up nicely for a march to the division title.

[Pat Forde: College football’s 25 most intriguing head coaches]

• Led by quarterback Quinton Flowers, USF should have one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Unlike at Texas, there’s no question who Strong will start at quarterback. Flowers, the reigning AAC Player of the Year, is one of the most dynamic athletes in college football and probably the best dual-threat quarterback not named Lamar Jackson. His numbers in 2016 were ridiculous: 2,812 yards and 24 touchdowns passing, 1,530 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. Flowers completed 62.5 percent of his passes and tossed only seven interceptions and he averaged 7.7 yards per rush. Pretty good, huh?

Read More