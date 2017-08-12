Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 14 Louisville

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

No. 14 LOUISVILLE

2016 record: 9-4

Returning starters: 5 offense, 7 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Nov. 25 at Kentucky

Biggest conference game: Oct. 21 at Florida State

Key returning player: QB Lamar Jackson

Key departed player: S Josh Harvey-Clemons

Three things to know about Louisville

• Lamar Jackson is back for an encore.

Jackson showed flashes of brilliance toward the end of 2015 and immediately established himself in 2016 as one of the most electric dual-threat quarterbacks we’ve ever seen en route to the Heisman Trophy. His numbers were just crazy. He put up a whopping 3,543 passing yards and 1,571 rushing yards while combining for 51 touchdowns.

That offense was just so darn fun to watch when it was clicking on all cylinders early in the year. Things got a bit uneven midway through the season, though. There were close calls against Duke and Virginia before it all collapsed with three straight losses to finish the year. Jackson really struggled during those losses. His completion percentage ended up at 56.2 percent when the year ended and he took too many sacks. Now a junior, his decision-making needs to improve.

Bobby Petrino has a track record of coaching up quarterbacks to play at a high level. And after Jackson almost exclusively took snaps from shotgun the last two years, Petrino worked him under center throughout the offseason.

“Lamar had a good spring. We did work him more underneath the center. We wanted to get him comfortable doing that. In fact, the first week of spring ball we stayed under the center. He can really drop and throw it from under there. The best thing about Lamar is it was never an issue of taking the snap, so he could always take the snap. It was just getting used to the footwork, getting to the right mesh point to help the running back out, and I think it’ll help us be a harder team to defend. I really believe that,” Petrino said.

They also focused on improving Jackson’s ability to work through his progressions and mechanics, too. Petrino explained it well at ACC Media Days:

“He worked hard on his progression reads. He took a lot of pride out on the practice field, understanding the coverages, what the safeties are doing, and going through his progression. He also worked real hard on his footwork, making sure he gets set, gets his back leg under his hip, and when he does that and stands tall, he’s a very, very accurate thrower. He’s a great deep ball thrower, and you know, it was fun to really go back this summer,” Petrino said.

“He made a lot of strides. He’s going to continue to get better, and the best thing about Lamar Jackson is his attitude and work ethic. He comes to practice every day with a smile on his face and goes 100 percent. That makes everybody around us a lot better.”

• With Jackson, Louisville is always going to be dangerous, but there are a lot of questions about his supporting cast on offense. Jackson’s top three targets from 2016 — tight end Cole Hikutini and receivers James Quick and Jamari Staples — have moved on. Top running back Brandon Radcliff’s eligibility expired as well.

So who will fill the void? At running back, Petrino pointed to Reggie Bonnafon, who has also played QB and receiver, along with Malik Williams and Jeremy Smith, both of whom are returning from injury. Smith, with 652 career yards and 11 touchdowns, is the more experienced of the two. Seth Dawkins and Jaylen Smith seem like the top options at receiver. Petrino likes his group of tight ends, too, but there are a lot of unproven commodities.

