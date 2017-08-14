Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 12 Michigan

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

Previous entries: No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Louisville, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Georgia, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 South Florida, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Miami, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 North Carolina

No. 12 MICHIGAN

2016 record: 10-3

Returning starters: 4 offense, 1 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 2 vs. Florida

Biggest conference game: Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State

Key returning player: QB Wilton Speight

Key departed player: LB Jabrill Peppers

Three things to know about Michigan

• Yes, Michigan lost most of its starters from 2016, but the program’s high level of recruiting means there won’t be much of a drop-off.

The Wolverines rallied to bring in some nice talent in 2015 after Jim Harbaugh was hired, but that class doesn’t compare to the studs Michigan signed in 2016 and 2017. Both classes ranked No. 4 overall in Rivals.com’s annual team rankings and had a combined 31 four-star recruits, plus four five-star recruits. Now with, a whopping 17 starters moving on, including 10 on defense, it’s time for that crop to live up to those rankings.

View photos Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary was the No. 1 recruit in the nation in 2016. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) More

Harbaugh has been pleased with the talent he and his staff have added to the roster.

“I feel good. I feel good about the team,” Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Days. “To start with, our second newest guys, which is our 10 freshmen that came at the mid-year, they have really flourished and did exceedingly good in spring practice, and which makes me think that the true incoming freshmen are going to do just as well because they were the same type of good players in high school.

“And then the third newest, the freshmen that are going to be sophomores this year, I’m very excited for them. All the youngsters in that class, very excited about them because everything they’re doing now they’ve already done, they’re doing for a second time. And the amount of growth that you can have from doing something for the first time and then doing it the next time or the second time, can be the biggest leap they have their entire college year, going from freshman year to sophomore year. Excited for that class.”

One particular area we don’t expect a drop-off is along the offensive line. UM has recruited the position well back to the Brady Hoke days. Three stellar starters graduated and you shouldn’t expect to see Grant Newsome back from his horrible leg injury, but Mason Cole returns and is expected to kick back out to tackle after starting at center last year. Ben Bredeson, just a sophomore, showed Harbaugh isn’t afraid to throw young linemen into the fire. There will be growing pains, sure, but Bredeson’s success should be encouraging for guys like Michael Onwenu, Jon Runyan Jr. and other potential first-year starters.

On defense, Michigan needs to replace its top three defensive linemen, its entire secondary, leading tackler Ben Gedeon, and Heisman finalist Jabrill Peppers. But in terms of experience, the next men up on defense have a leg up on the offense — especially the front seven. Defensive coordinator Don Brown runs an aggressive style and does a good job with his rotations, especially on the defensive line. Maurice Hurst, Mike McCray and Chase Winovich have all played and produced. Rashan Gary, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in 2016, is a future All-American on the defensive line. Bryan Mone was an expected starter before he broke his leg and linebacker Devin Bush has drawn rave reviews.

