Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 11 LSU

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

No. 11 LSU

2016 record: 8-4

Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 2 vs. BYU

Biggest conference game: Nov. 4 at Alabama

Key returning player: RB Derrius Guice

Key departed player: RB Leonard Fournette

Three things to know about LSU

• Oh Canada, we pin your top 10 and conference title hopes on thee.

After Ed Orgeron got the permanent head coaching gig for the Tigers, he replaced the retired Cam Cameron with Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Based off Canada’s recent college football history, there are some high hopes for the Tiger offense in Baton Rouge.

The Pitt offense averaged 41 points and 447 yards a game in 2016. Quarterback Nathan Peterman, a transfer from Tennessee after he lost the starting gig to Josh Dobbs, completed over 60 percent of his passes and running back and cancer survivor James Conner ran for over 1,000 yards.

View photos LSU needs Danny Etling to progress in his second year as starting quarterback. (AP Photo/John Raoux) More

There are probably some LSU fans who are looking at the parallels in LSU’s offense and hoping for a repeat performance. QB Danny Etling is a transfer — he came from Purdue — and running back Derrius Guice is more dynamic than Conner was. And that’s no slight to Conner, who was one of the best running backs in college football.

Guice ran for 1,387 yards and 15 scores in 2016 while filling in for Leonard Fournette, who never seemed to be truly healthy. A similar statline is entirely possible in 2017.

“Everything that we do is going to be based around our best player, Derrius Guice,” Orgeron said at SEC media days. “We feel we have one of the best running back and one of the best offensive players in the country coming back. Derrius is a great player. He runs the ball like Warren Sapp played the defensive line for me at Miami. He runs with an attitude.”

The pressure is on Etling to take some steps forward. He completed nearly 60 percent of his passes in 2016 for 2,123 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He needs to add about 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to that total before we can start using the word “dynamic” in association with LSU’s offense.





• As is typical, the LSU defense has a ton of talent and is replacing a ton of starters. Just five starters return from last year’s unit, though three of the five are in the defensive secondary. LSU should be able to cover well and hold opponents under 200 yards passing per game for the fourth time in five seasons.

But for the secondary to do its job well, it needs help from the pass rush. And the return and health of defensive end Arden Key is paramount. Key had 12 of LSU’s 36 sacks in 2016 but took a leave of absence in the spring. He’s back with the team and rehabbing from a shoulder injury. Yeah, it would be nice to have Key available for a few games in September, but he needs to be healthy late in the season for LSU to have a chance in the SEC West.

