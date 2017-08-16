Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 10 Auburn

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

Previous entries: No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Michigan, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Louisville, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Georgia, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 South Florida, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Miami, No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 North Carolina

No. 10 AUBURN

2016 record: 8-5

Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 9 at Clemson

Biggest conference game: Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

Key returning player: RB Kamryn Pettway

Key departed player: DL Carl Lawson

Three things to know about Auburn

• Auburn finally has stability at quarterback with Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham. As expected, Tigers coach Gus Malzahn named Stidham the team’s starter earlier this week — ahead of the very capable Sean White — after he impressed throughout the offseason. His presence is significant for an Auburn team that has struggled to find consistency at quarterback the past few seasons.

After leaving Baylor amid the turmoil that led to the firing of Art Briles, Stidham sat out the 2016 season before enrolling at Auburn for spring practice. In his true freshman season for the Bears, Stidham showed a ton of promise. He quickly ascended to No. 2 on the depth chart and then flourished during his time on the field after an injury to starter Seth Russell. In three starts (and 10 appearances overall) Stidham threw for 1,265 yards, 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions while completing 68.8 percent of his passes.

Stidham is also a bit more mobile than he gets credit for — something Malzahn will surely put to use. However, this won’t be the Auburn of the Nick Marshall days. Malzahn adapts his offense to his personnel. Stidham will form a fantastic backfield duo with running back Kamryn Pettway, who is coming off a season with 1,224 yards and eight scores. Kerryon Johnson (895 yards, 11 TDs) and Kam Martin (320 yards, 3 TDs, 7.3 YPC) also return to make up one of the best — if not the best — running back depth charts in the SEC.

View photos Jarrett Stidham, a transfer from Baylor, has been named Auburn’s starting quarterback. (AP) More

That group will play behind an offensive line that includes three seniors with a ton of experience, plus two graduate transfers: Winston Bell, an 18-game starter from Florida State and two-time FCS All-American Casey Dunn from Jacksonville State.

If there’s one unproven position on the offense, it’s receiver. This is a talented and deep group, no doubt, but there hasn’t been a lot of production so far in their young careers. That should change with Stidham and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey in the fold. Lindsey, back at Auburn after serving as OC at Southern Miss and Arizona State, isn’t afraid to chuck it downfield, and Stidham was very proficient with the deep ball at Baylor. For as solid as White was during Auburn’s six-game winning streak last year, he doesn’t present the vertical element Stidham does — provided the young wideouts hold up their end of the connection.

• Compared to 2016, Auburn’s strengths could be flip-flopped in 2017. Last year, Auburn’s defense surpassed expectations pretty dramatically. From the opener against Clemson and beyond, the Tigers were really tough defensively, especially against the run. The defense kept the team in a lot of games as the passing attack sputtered.

