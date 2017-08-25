Dr. Saturday's 2017 Top 25 Countdown: No. 1 Alabama

August is here and that means college football season is starting soon. The first games of the 2017 season kick off Aug. 26. And as it quickly approaches, we have 25 days to preview each of the 25 teams in our updated Dr. Saturday 2017 preseason poll. Check here every day to find out who we think the 25 best teams in the country will be. Fair warning, however. We’re probably going to be wrong.

No. 1 ALABAMA

2016 record: 14-1

Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense

Biggest non-conference game: Sept. 2 vs. Florida State

Biggest conference game: Nov. 25 vs. Auburn

Key returning player: RB Bo Scarbrough

Key departed player: LB Reuben Foster

Three things to know about Alabama

• There are a lot of key contributors from Alabama’s 2016 defense now in the NFL. But let’s be real, that’s a sentence we could have written entering the 2016 season. And entering the 2015 season. And entering … OK, you get the point. We’re at the point where four and five-star recruits simply step in for the four or five-star recruit that recently departed for the pros.

Leading tackler Reuben Foster is with the San Francisco 49ers. Enter Rashaan Evans, who had 53 tackles and four sacks as a junior. Evans, a native of Auburn who originally seemed destined to be a Tiger, was a five-star recruit in the class of 2014.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is with the Washington Redskins. Enter Da’Shawn Hand, a senior in 2017 who was a five-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2014.

Linebackers Ryan Anderson and Tim Williams, who combined for 18 sacks, are gone too. But the sacks will probably come from players like Terrell Hall, a five-star recruit in the class of 2016, Shaun Dion Hamilton (a starter a year ago with 63 tackles) and Anfernee Jennings, who was *just* a four-star recruit in the class of 2015.

The beauty of Alabama’s defensive system under coach Nick Saban is the front seven’s ability to rotate players in and out. While guys like Foster and Allen become household names to casual college football fans, players like Hand, Jennings, and others also get meaningful reps during games. Sure, rotating players is easy to do when you’re signing the best defensive talent in the United States. But it also makes it easier to groom future stars.

If there’s going to be a drop-off in the defense, it’s going to be in the sack totals. Alabama’s defense has broken the 50-sack mark the past two seasons. It’s a stretch to assume that it will for a third-straight year, but a 45-sack season is nothing to scoff at.

Per Rivals’ BamaInsider, Evans could emerge as the team’s biggest pass-rush threat in 2017 by moving to the outside on passing downs.

“Rashaan Evans is not easy to block,” tight end Miller Forristall said. “He’s fast and can move and he’s physical. He’s tough to block. “You have to keep your head on a swivel. He’s fast and he can run. You have to make sure you take good angles here and there to block.”





• Alabama’s run game could be hamstrung, pardon the pun, just a bit at the beginning of the season.

The Tide return its top five rushers from a year ago in running backs Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough, Josh Jacobs and BJ Emmons and quarterback Jalen Hurts. But Jacobs, who rushed for 567 yards in 2016, is dealing with a hamstring issue and has been limited in practice.

“These hamstring injuries are very sensitive, if you push a guy too hard it could set him back,” Saban said during his Thursday news conference. “So, we’re going to be cautious with how we progress him moving forward.”

Assuming Jacobs isn’t a go for the season-opener vs. Florida State, the run game will revolve around Harris and Scarbrough, who is our pick to win the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season.

