Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder

My goodness, it’s really 2017, isn’t it?
I know it’s a meme to trash 2016, but overall, it was a pretty solid year for hockey. No, scoring didn’t go up like we were hoping, yet there are plenty of reasons to feel lucky to experience the fusion of the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons that made up this calendar year.
The Pittsburgh Penguins were a beacon of flashy-fun light in winning the Stanley Cup, emboldening at least a few teams to open things up a bit. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are showing us that, for as much as some teams seem to solidify themselves as the “smart ones” during the salary cap era, there’s still plenty of room for wild upheaval in the modern NHL.
Of course, the best stories probably revolve around young guns like Connor McDavid and still-pretty-young stars like Sidney Crosby blowing our minds and making goalies/defensemen miserable.
For all the concerns we have going into an uncertain 2017, here’s hoping those kids - and Sid the No Longer Kid - can stay healthy and keep wowing us.
BLUE JACKETS 4, WILD 2
-- This game represents the first time in not just NHL history, but also MLB, NFL and NBA (plus a few other league) history that two teams with at least 12 consecutive wins faced off in the same game. As the score above spoils, the Blue Jackets kept things going for their remarkable 15th win in a row while the Wild saw their streak end at 12 games.
With those 15 consecutive wins, the Blue Jackets tied for the second-longest winning streak in NHL history. The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins hold the longest one with 17. Here are the next few games for Columbus, to gauge their chances:
Jan. 3: vs. Oilers
Jan. 5: at Capitals
Jan. 7: vs. Rangers
Jan. 8: vs. Flyers
The Blue Jackets get a nice break, which could actually be unwelcome since they’re on such a hot streak.
The Blue Jackets' last loss was a 2-1 shootout loss on Nov. 26. Their last game without getting a point was a 2-0 loss to the Flames on Nov. 23. Since they fell to 6-4-2 after a 5-2 loss to the Bruins on Nov. 10, Columbus went 20-1-2.
-- It’s no surprise that Sergei Bobrovsky is red-hot, too, with a 13-game winning streak.
"Bob" improved his overall record to 24-5-2 with a smoking .934 save percentage and three shutouts. His career-high for wins is 32 and his second-best mark is 30. It certainly seems like he'll demolish that mark even if he slows down considerably.
(Of course, the worry with Bob is almost always health, so let's not jinx him TOO much now.)
BRUINS 3, SABRES 1
-- David Backes is sidelined indefinitely with a concussion suffered from a William Carrier hit. He's had some issues before, so this is worrisome. Right now, Backes has nine goals, 19 points, 31 PIM and 89 SOG in 33 games played.
-- Losing Backes for an uncertain period of time hurts, but at least Boston took care of business with back-to-back wins against Buffalo. For all we know, stretches like that could make the difference in Boston making the playoffs.
-- Jack Eichel scored Buffalo's only goal of the game, his seventh goal and 12th point in 15 games this season. Eichel's on a roll lately, with two goals and two assists for four points in three games.
-- Tuukka Rask stopped 26 out of 27 shots to bump his 2016-17 record to 19-7-3 with a .929 save percentage and four shutouts. Rask also has three wins in his last four games.
-- Evander Kane failed to score a point and had a -1 rating on Saturday, but he likely helped fantasy owners in many leagues. Kane generated 12 PIM, five SOG and three hits.
CAPITALS 6, DEVILS 2
-- Tom Wilson is just sort of one of those players who seem to exist to injure. I'll leave others to bicker about whether the hit to hospitalize John Moore was dirty; it might be unfortunate as much as predatory.
Let's not kid ourselves about Wilson's role. In 35 games, Wilson scored two goals and one assist while piling up 34 PIM. Wilson has 520 PIM versus 53 points in 266 career GP. I shudder to ponder how many players will get injured by Wilson before he hangs up his skates, as he's still just 22.
-- This was a pretty miserable game despite all of that tension. The two teams combined for just 49 SOG, and the power plays were horrific. The Capitals went 0-for-4 but New Jersey was especially terrible, going 0-for-9.
Damon Severson had an especially rough game, suffering a -3 rating and failing to generate a point despite a team-leading 7:04 PP TOI. Yikes.
-- Both Alex Ovechkin and Justin Williams scored a goal and an assist in this game. Ovechkin has three goals and two assists in quite a four-game span.
ISLANDERS 6, JETS 2
-- The Isles have really been lighting it up lately in winning four of five games. They outscored their opponents 19-8 in those wins and even managed four goals in the 6-4 loss to Minnesota. They're halfway through a four-game road trip and also play five of six on the road, but the good news is that they get almost a week off between Saturday's game and their next contest on Friday, Jan. 6.
-- Jaroslav Halak cleared waivers on Saturday, so you're definitely justified in dropping him. He's simply too expensive for a team to just grab him, especially since his deal won't expire until after 2017-18.
-- Thomas Greiss has wins in six of seven games and three in a row. Overall, Greiss is 8-5-0 with a nice .922 save percentage. He's in the driver's seat now, although you have to wonder if the Islanders might see what they have in Jean-Francois Berube, a goalie they've really made things awkward to keep.
-- John Tavares scored a goal and an assist on Saturday, giving him two goals and two assists in his last four games. Tavares has 25 points in 35 games this season.
PENGUINS 4, CANADIENS 3 (OT)
-- Evgeni Malkin scored a goal and an assist in this win, continuing quite the run. He has two goals and four assists for six points in his past four games.
Malkin is likely to be a strong contender for player of the month for December. He generated seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 15 games in December. He also had a +11 rating and three GWG. One of those game-winners was the OTGWG on Saturday.
-- The other players who generated two points were Phil Kessel (one goal and one assist) and Carl Hagelin (two assists).
Oh yeah, and Kris Letang. He grabbed two assists in 25:40 TOI, also grabbing two hits, two blocked shots and one SOG. This was Letang's first appearance since Dec. 14.
-- Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 37 out of 40 shots to win his fourth game in a row.
-- Paul Byron generated his 12th goal and 11th assist of the season. Byron has three multi-point games in his last six contests, giving him two goals and four assists.
LIGHTNING 3, HURRICANES 1
-- Andrei Vasilevskiy won his 10th game of 2016-17 (10-5-2) by stopping 26 out of 27 shots. The Lightning is 4-1-1 in their last six games, going 2-0-1 in the first three games of a five homestand The Bolts play four of their next six games in Tampa Bay, but then after that, they'll face six straight road games from Jan. 16-26.
-- Nikita Kucherov has been piling up assists as of late. He collected two on Saturday, giving him six in a four-game point streak. Kucherov hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 3, but not for a lack of trying. In the last five games, he's fired 22 SOG. It says a lot about his start to the season that even with this cold streak, his 13 goals come on 95 SOG, a 13.7 shooting percentage, virtually the same as his career average of 13.6.
-- Alex Killorn scored his 12th goal versus seven assists for 19 points in 38 games so far this season. His career-high for goals is 17 from 2013-14, and he's generally been a double-digit guy. As you can see, he's in a position to blow his old marks away and while his 13.3 shooting percentage is likely to slip, it's not outrageously high.
-- Victor Hedman notched two assists in this game, giving him four points (1G, 3A) in the past three games. Hedman has 14 points (2G, 12 A) in his past nine games. Overall, Hedman has 33 points in 38 games. His career-high for points is 55, so there's a solid chance that he'll set a new ceiling in 2016-17.
KINGS 3, SHARKS 2
-- There are now two players with at least 20 goals this season: Sidney Crosby (26) and Jeff Carter (20). Carter scored the GWG in this game, already his seventh GWG of the 2016-17 season. Seven GWG leads the NHL (Artem Anisimov is second with six).
This marks the fifth time Carter's hit the 20+ goal mark with the Kings alone, and with a peak of 28 goals, he should set a career-best as far as his work with Los Angeles goes. He'd have to really hustle to enjoy his best goalscoring season, period, as 46 is his all-time best (in 2008-09 with the Flyers).
-- Brent Burns already has 15 goals so far this season, giving him two goals and three assists for five points during a nice five-game stretch.
There's at least a chance that Burns could meet or exceed his career-high for goals. He set that ceiling with 27 last season.
-- What a ride for Peter Budaj. At 34 and largely forgotten by the NHL, he's been forced into a prominent spot due to circumstance and is really making the best of the situation. Of course, the Kings deserve a ton of the credit. Saturday serves as a case in point; sure, he improved to 16-10-3 on the season with a career-best .919 save percentage, yet he only needed to make 18 of 20 stops for his 16th win of this campaign.
RANGERS 6, AVALANCHE 2
-- Chris Kreider managed a hat trick on Saturday, giving him 15 goals and 29 points in 33 games this season. It extends his point streak to four games (6G, 2A for eight points). He also generated a +1 rating, six SOG and one hit.
-- J.T. Miller continues to be a streaky player for the Rangers. For seven games from Dec. 13-27, Miller failed to generate a point. He scored a goal and an assist against the Coyotes on Thursday and then generated two goals on Saturday. He now has 12 goals so far in 2016-17.
Jimmy Vesey experienced a similar slump (zero points in seven games from Dec. 13-27), but had an assist against the Coyotes and his 11th goal of his rookie season on Saturday.
-- Derek Stepan scored two assists, giving him nine points in his past six games. He only failed to generate a goal or an assist in one of those contests.
-- Whatever fascination there was regarding Calvin Pickard possibly being a hidden gem for the Avalanche has likely dissipated. He dropped his third straight loss on Saturday, with this being the second time in three games where he allowed six goals. Overall, he's given up 15 goals during this three-game losing streak. Ugly stuff, although it's not exactly all his fault on an Avalanche squad that might be the worst in the NHL.
PANTHERS 3, STARS 1
-- The bad news for the Panthers is that Aleksander Barkov is expected to miss about two-to-three weeks with a lower-body injury, joining Jonathan Huberdeau (maybe coming back in February?) and Colton Sceviour (shoulder, day-to-day) on the shelf.
The good news is that Florida won, scoring goals on both of their power-play opportunities.
-- Jaromir Jagr scored a goal and an assist to continue what's been a nice little tear, even factoring in a lack of points during a back-to-back on Dec. 28 and 29. With that goal and an assist on Saturday, Jagr has a goal and six assists in his last six games.
-- Vincent Trocheck is also heating up. He has a three-game point AND goal streak going now (three goals, two assists) after generating one goal and one assist.
-- The Panthers have been allowing quite a few SOG in James Reimer's recent starts, including giving up 36 against the Stars. He's mostly responded, and Saturday was probably his best performance in that sample, stopping 35 out of 36. He hasn't been a smash success with Florida yet, but I still expect him to be a very useful backup/1B for the Cats.
-- Patrick Eaves scored his 13th goal of the season, the only tally for Dallas, and in more important news, Eaves sports one of the most absurd beards you ever will see.
FLAMES 4, COYOTES 2
-- Is Brian Elliott back to being the No. 1 guy in the Calgary net? Is it even a question at this point?
Elliott's overall numbers remain horrific, and the small picture gives hope: he's now won four games in a row for Calgary. Contrast that with Chad Johnson, who's on a four-game losing streak and hasn't seen much action lately.
-- Louis Domingue's been brutal so far in 2016-17, but I guess that's sort of the point, eh?
-- Mikael Backlund now has 11 goals on the season ... and still reminds me of Christian Bale in "American Psycho."
(Only the hardest-hitting viewpoints in the Sunday Dose.)
CANUCKS 3, OILERS 2 (SO)
-- The holidays represent opportunities to see how other corners of the world view certain things, including some really putrid Hot Sports Takes. Advice: try to limit your exposure to the crazy uncle who believes that Connor McDavid is nothing special. That person could be dangerous.
-- Enormous game there by Jacob Markstrom, who made 42 out of 44 saves. He faced 13 shots (turning aside 12 of them) during Edmonton's power play opportunities alone. That's pretty solid shot creation considering the Oilers received five chances (1-for-5).
-- The Canucks are now winners of three straight. They play the next three games and six of the next nine at home, giving them a chance to start 2017 strong and generally put their draft lottery odds in deeper and deeper.
70