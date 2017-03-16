Dontari Poe signs with Falcons, strengthening defensive line

Dontari Poe, the most statistically successful quarterback in the history of the NFL, has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Poe is a former first-round draft pick and two-time Pro Bowler who spends most of his time on the defensive side of the ball. Poe, a defensive tackle, will add heft and depth to a unit that played championship-level football for three-quarters of Super Bowl LI.

During five years at Kansas City, Poe started 76 of a possible 78 games. He recorded 13 sacks and 156 tackles, numbers that had the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts all lining up for his services. The Falcons signed Poe for one year, $8 million, plus incentives that could bring the total to $10 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Poe, listed at 346 pounds, also owns the distinction of being the heaviest player ever to rush for a touchdown (during the 2015 season) and throw for one, which he did last year against Denver. On Christmas night, Poe lined up in the wildcat formation, took a direct snap, faked a rush, then jumped and threw a pass to a wide-open Demetrius Harris.

Poe, in fact is a statistical marvel: he has two rushes in his career, both for touchdowns, and one career pass, also for a touchdown. That’s some impressive efficiency right there.

Dontari Poe throws a most improbable pass. (Getty Images)

