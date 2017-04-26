Don't be suspicious of Milwaukee's Eric Thames until proven otherwise

Eric Thames is a stranger. He’s 30 years old. His hat is crooked. And that beard.

It’s probably why folks need him stopped, you know, right this damned minute, because of all that and the 11 home runs he’s hit in three weeks, before he causes any real harm.

And now, meanwhile, everybody gets to play a part in the glorious story that is Eric Thames.

You are a believer, and therefore a romantic, an idiot, a sap and quite possibly living in Milwaukee.

You are suspicious, and are therefore callous and, in all the wrong conditions, reckless. Or worse.

Yay.

Can we trust this gentleman, this hulk of a late-blooming slugger who left five years ago a .250 hitter with 21 homers in 633 at-bats, who went away and returned to have a month even great hitters only dream of?

On Tuesday night, in the moments after home run No. 11 for the Brewers, he told reporters, “If people keep thinking I’m on stuff, I’ll be here every day. I have a lot of blood and urine.”

Eric Thames has 11 home runs in April and has battled PED rumors as a result. (Getty Images) More

And as a friend, a guy who played minor-league ball for years, commented at about the same time, “If someone accused me, I’d say, ‘Thank you.’”

It’s baseball, man. That means our instinct is to watch and enjoy and note that if Amir Garrett is going to hang a curveball and some dude — in this case Thames — is going to knock the hell out of it, then that doesn’t seem so weird.

And yet baseball comes with a warning. His name is Chris Colabello. Goes by Dee Gordon. AKA Bartolo Colon. Has a passport that reads Rafael Palmeiro. Neighbors knew him as Alex Rodriguez. Has a shirsey with “MARTE” across the shoulders. On and on.

If it’s too good to be true, maybe it is. Unless it’s not. So when a pitcher for the Cubs gets walloped and then goes coy with the “makes you scratch your head” stuff, and his pitching coach is only too happy to tag along, even noting — erroneously, recklessly — “his body has changed,” the conversation gets loud and sometimes very dumb.

We do wonder where everybody was 20 years ago, when a question about body chemistry amounted to borderline libel. This, however, is not that. There’s testing. There’s awareness. There’s an honest effort to have the game as clean as it can be, if, granted, that doesn’t make it clean at all.

Which is to say, it’s not your fault. This is the new world. I’m not here to persuade you to believe in Eric Thames. He’s a grown man, a grown ballplayer, living on a bed made by the previous generation. He can handle himself. The problem with Eric Thames is not Eric Thames. In fact, there’s no problem at all. It’s wonderful. It’s fun. It’s baseball. That’s where you’ll have to leave it. Meantime, if you’re going to be suspicious of anyone, you can start with those two Cubs who couldn’t take their beating, fair and square.

Until you know otherwise.

***

Starling Marte’s been gone a week, plenty of time then for the Pirates obituaries to be crafted. Marte in the batter’s box and in center field were things that had to go very well in Pittsburgh, and now they most definitely will not.

So Andrew McCutchen goes back to center field. The right fielders since have been Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna. Jaso had not started in right field in the major leagues. Osuna, the 24-year-old rookie, had not started in the big leagues, any position. And maybe the lasting image of this time and place in Pirates history is McCutchen making a running catch and reminding folks – pounding his chest, pointing to the turf in center field, shouting, “This is my spot!” (weird, because they were in St. Louis, but OK) – that he’s the guy who’s been there – literally, figuratively — for the organization for nearly a decade. Not Marte. Not anyone else. Just McCutchen.

Read More