Donsah ready to join black players strike for suspended Muntari

The former Cagliari ace has hailed the boycott idea in solidarity with his suspended compatriot

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah says he is ready to boycott this weekend's Serie A action in support of beleaguered Pescara man Sulley Muntari, who abandoned a game action in Cagliari on Sunday following racist incidents.

Muntari has been handed a one-match suspension after picking up two yellow cards - one for dissent after complaining of the racist chants directed at him by Cagliari fans and another for walking off the pitch - as his side lost 1-0 at Stadio Sant’Elia.

With Pescara having lost an appeal to overturn the ban, Britain's anti-discrimination body Kick It Out has urged all black players in Italy to stay out of action this weekend in support of Muntari.

"I think the authorities need to lift the ban on Sulley Muntari in order to boost the fight against racism in football," Donsah told the BBC.

"I would do that [boycott this weekend's game in support for Muntari] 100 per cent because racism is something that is killing the game.

"Some players cutting off from some matches in order to highlight the racial abuse that is going on in football is a great move."

FIFPro, the worldwide representative organization for professional footballers, had called on the bookings to be “rescinded”, but Italian football authorities on Tuesday upheld referee Daniele Minelli’s decision, arguing that the racist chants came from approximately 10 people, which was less than one per cent of about 2000 people who occupied the area of the stadium where the noise emanated from.

Donsah played for Cagliari between 2014 and 2015 before joining Bologna.