Donnie Yantis to remain at Arizona State in expanded role

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Donnie Yantis will remain at Arizona State in an expanded role.

New coach Herb Edwards said Thursday that Yantis will serve as an offensive assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Yantis was the Assistant Athletics Director for Football Recruiting the last two seasons under former coach Todd Graham.

Yantis was the head coach at Paradise Valley High School in Phoenix for 14 seasons and at Arizona Christian University for two years before joining the Sun Devils.

He starred at Paradise Valley as a quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back, linebacker and punter and played for Glendale Community College and Southern Utah University.