Donnel Pumphrey could be heir to Darren Sproles’ throne with the Philadelphia Eagles

While both Donnel Pumphrey and Darren Sproles appear to be two different types of players, the two members of the Philadelphia Eagles are more similar than many may realize. Both are undersized for the running back position and both are extremely quick when in open space. While Pumphrey is more of a true running back, the two players eerily similar in other respects.

Considering how close the two players appear to be, it looks to me like Donnel Pumphrey may have been drafted by the Eagles as the heir to the throne of Darren Sproles. If such a situation is truly the case, it would not shock me to see Pumphrey used mostly as a change of pace option this season while he learns from Sproles about the receiving and return game.

Looking at their college stats, the two are very similar in terms of yards per rush. While Pumphrey managed to rush for six yards per touch during his four years with the San Diego State Aztecs, Sproles went just a bit better, averaging 6.1 yards per rush during his time at Kansas State. While these numbers are similar, the reception totals are also close in terms of their junior and senior campaigns.

Given how close the two are, Pumphrey would be a solid replacement for Darren Sproles after he retires at the end of this season. With Sproles playing in his final season, Pumphrey will have at least one season to sit behind Sproles and learn from the “lightning bug” as he attempts to create his own career at the NFL level.

One of the first ways I expect this transition for Pumphrey to begin is if he and Sproles split playing time in the preseason. Allowing Pumphrey to play in Sproles role early on would allow him to begin his accustomization to the role of change of pace back. Another area I would look for Pumphrey to get some use is as a punt returner during the preseason, allowing to get into the habit of returning kicks.

While Pumphrey may have just been brought in due to his pure talent and skill level, I firmly believe that his talent level closely matches that of Darren Sproles. With Sproles in the final year of his career, Donnel Pumphrey may be the perfect man to replace him in Philadelphia.

