Donaldson, Tulowitzki activated, back in Blue Jays' lineup

Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, right, celebrates with Josh Donaldson after Tulowitzki scored on an RBI double by Jose Bautista off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TORONTO (AP) -- Blue Jays infielders Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki have been activated off the disabled list and are back in the starting lineup.

The Toronto stars were set to play Friday night against Texas.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, will bat second against Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin. Sidelined since April 13 because of a sore right calf, Donaldson is hitting .310 with two homers and four RBIs in nine games.

Tulowitzki, out since April 21 with a sore right hamstring, will bat seventh. He's hitting .263 with one homer and 10 RBIs.

The Blue Jays optioned right-hander Cesar Valdez to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. was optioned to Triple-A following Wednesday's win at Milwaukee.

The injury-wracked Blue Jays are still without three starting pitchers, including right-hander and reigning AL ERA leader Aaron Sanchez, left-hander and 20-game winner J.A. Happ, and left-hander Francisco Liriano.

Toronto has gone 19-15 since starting 2-11, but remains last in the AL East.