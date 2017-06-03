Donaldson 2 HRs, Blue Jays beat Yankees 7-5; Judge hits 18th

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez (24) congratulates Aaron Judge (99) on his two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Josh Donaldson hit two solo home runs, Francisco Liriano won in his return from the disabled list and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-5 on Friday night.

Justin Smoak added his team-leading 13th homer, a two-run drive in Toronto's three-run first inning. He drove in three runs.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 18th homer for the Yankees and Starlin Castro also connected.

Donaldson homered off Michael Pineda (6-3) in the first, then made it 6-4 with a homer off Jonathan Holder in the sixth. It was the 11th multihomer game of his career.

Activated off the disabled list before the game after being out since May 10 because of a sore shoulder, Liriano (3-2) allowed two runs and four hits in five-plus innings. The lefty walked two and struck out five.

Liriano left after Judge hit a two-run, opposite-field homer in the sixth.

Danny Barnes came on and walked Matt Holliday and gave up Castro's two-run drive.

Reliever Aaron Loup got one out in the seventh and Ryan Tepera got two. Joe Smith pitched the eighth and Roberto Osuna finished for his 12th save.

After Donaldson's second homer gave Toronto a 6-4 lead, Holliday cut it to one with an RBI double off Tepera in the seventh. Toronto's Devon Travis replied with a sacrifice fly off Adam Warren in the bottom half.

Pineda allowed five runs and a season-high 10 hits in five innings, snapping a career-best stretch of nine starts in which he'd allowed no more than three runs.

The right-hander has surrendered 13 home runs in his 11 outings this season.

Pineda, who had won his three previous starts, lost for the first time since May 11 against Houston.

The Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the third but came up empty when Holliday grounded into a double play.

New York finished 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: OF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) took batting practice on the field but is unlikely to return against the Blue Jays, manager Joe Girardi said.

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin (neck) was held out of the lineup. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) is expected to play catch Sunday. It will be the first time he's thrown since starting May 19 at Baltimore. ... Toronto optioned RHP Leonel Campos to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Liriano.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 4.11) lasted just 4 1/3 innings at Baltimore on May 29, the shortest of his nine big league starts. New York has gone 3-6 in Montgomery's starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Joe Biagini (1-3, 3.64) pitched a career-high six innings in his previous start, May 28 against Texas. He's winless in three outings.

---

