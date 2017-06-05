Donald Trump, Peyton Manning golf together at Trump National

Peyton Manning, center left, and Sen. Bob Corker, right, after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday. (AP)

We all wondered what second career Peyton Manning would pick up in retirement, but he seems content doing a little bit of everything.

If Manning had a regular job, he might not have been able to golf with the President of the United States on Sunday.

Manning and President Donald Trump, along with Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, spent Sunday at Trump National Golf Course according to CNN. Although the White House wouldn’t say what Trump and Manning were doing, they spent four-and-a-half hours at the golf club and when Manning and Corker got back to the White House as part of Trump’s motorcade, they unloaded golf clubs while wearing golf attire. Let’s guess they were golfing.

According to CNN, Manning was in Washington to receive the Lincoln Medal at Ford’s Theatre in Washington on Sunday night, given to a person who “exemplifies the lasting legacy and mettle of character embodied by the most beloved president in our nation’s history, President Abraham Lincoln.” Trump attended that ceremony.

Manning is also going to host the ESPY awards this summer, have his number retired and get a statue from the Indianapolis Colts in the fall, and basically do whatever else he wants because he is enjoying the free time he never had while playing quarterback for the Colts and Denver Broncos.

The relationship between Manning and Trump hasn’t been broken down like the friendship of Tom Brady and Trump, but there appears to be some mutual admiration. It was reported in January that Manning would be a speaker at a GOP retreat after Trump’s inauguration. Trump said before Super Bowl 50 that he was rooting for the Broncos and that Manning was a “very good guy.”

If Manning ever does decide to work again, maybe politics will be his future. If he goes that route, he has some connections at the top.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab