President Donald Trump considering Jeffrey Loria as ambassador to France

The sentence you’re about to read is 100 percent real, and not some crazy mad-lib we just made up. President Donald Trump is considering Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria to serve as ambassador to France.

That is a thing that may actually happen, according to the New York Post. Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus has reportedly pushed Loria for the position. According to the Post, he’s already won a sign-off from Trump on Loria.

The appointment is not without some controversy, however. Some have argued that Priebus is attempting to make the appointments behind the back of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson believed he would have a say in the candidates for each position, and then would choose them after an interview process. Right now, it looks as though Priebus is trying to push through nominees who have been faithful to Trump and his campaign.

Loria would fit that description. The 76-year-old donated $125,000 to Trump’s campaign in September. There have been rumors that Joshua Kushner is part of the group attempting to buy the Marlins from Loria. However, the family released a statement Wednesday withdrawing their bid for the time being to avoid complicating the process.

Statement from Charles Kushner son in law re possible ambassadorship for owner of Marlins: pic.twitter.com/ve7pv7FNwl — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2017





If selected for the ambassadorship, Loria would not be the first sports owner to receive the honor. Trump has already announced New York Jets owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to Britain.

