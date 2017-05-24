Donald Penn says slipping on play Derek Carr was injured continues to stick with him

Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn can’t shake the memory of the slip he had on the play that ended with his quarterback lost for the season.

According to PFT alumnus Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Penn says the memory of his misstep on the play against the Indianapolis Colts that led to Derek Carr sustaining a broken leg is something that has stuck with him even five months later.

“I should have held on (to Colts defensive end Trent Cole) and brought him down with me,” Penn said. “That play sticks with me. I’m going to try to do whatever I can do better to make sure nothing like that ever happens again. I’ve never gotten a quarterback hurt before in my life since I’ve been playing. None of my quarterbacks ever got hurt. That was the first. That’s something I take pride in, and I’m going to try my hardest to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Penn had a stellar season in 2016 protecting Carr’s backside from opposing pass rushers looking to inflict damage. The Raiders were cruising into the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, Carr was having a great year under center and Penn was doing everything he could to allow Carr the chance to complete passes.

But with Cole coming off the edge, Penn lost his footing as the Colts pass rusher chased down Carr from behind. The sack left Carr with a fractured fibula. The Raiders season was broken in that moment as well.

“You’ve got to try not to think about it too much,” Penn said. “It happened. You wish you could go back and get it back. I’ve done that same (pass) set I don’t know how many times on that same field and never just slipped out of nowhere. I took a little step. I’m not going to put it on myself. I should have been able to do something better. You know me: I’m not going to blame the slip for happening.”