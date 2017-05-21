Dolson helps Sky pull away late, beat Dream 75-71

ATLANTA (AP) -- Stefanie Dolson tied her career high with 23 points, on 10-of 13 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 75-71 on Sunday.

Cappie Pondexter added 20 points with 11 assists - her first double-double since July 6, 2014 - and Jessica Breland had a season-high 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for Chicago (1-2), which trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

Dolson's bank shot put the Sky up four with three minutes to go and Atlanta's Layshia Clarendon answered with a layup before Pondexter hit two free throws to make it 71-65 with 2:22 left. After the Dream missed a 3-pointer on the other end Pondexter hit Breland for a fast-break layup and Chicago hit 4 of 6 foul shots from there to hold on.

Clarendon and Tiffany Hayes scored 17 points apiece for Atlanta (2-1). Hayes was helped to the locker room after an apparent ankle injury suffered in the closing seconds.

A jumper by Damiris Dantas made it 24-11, Atlanta's biggest lead, with 13 seconds left in the first quarter. The Dream, however, scored eight points in the second - their lowest-scoring quarter this season- before being outscored 28-18 in the third. The Sky closed the quarter on a 12-4 run that made it 56-50 and never again trailed.

Tamera Young scored 11 of her 12 points in the third quarter for Chicago.

Atlanta shot 58.8 percent in the first quarter, but his just 15 of 55 (27.3 percent) from there. Bria Holmes finished with 13 points and Dantas scored 12.

The teams split back-to-back games, each winning on its opponent's home floor.

---

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-preseason-poll