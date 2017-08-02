Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi diagnosed with concussion

FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi speaks during a news conference after an NFL football practice, in Davie, Fla. Dolphins coach Adam Gase says running back Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a possible concussion. Ajayi was hurt during Monday's, July 31, 2017, training camp practice. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss several practices.

Ajayi, who ran for 1,272 yards last season, sat out Wednesday's workout after being hurt Monday.

Safety Reshad Jones practiced for the first time in training camp after being sidelined with a calf injury. He started camp on the active-non-football injury list.

Ajayi's injury will mean more snaps in practice for backups Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams.

