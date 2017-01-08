Dolphins QB Matt Moore got obliterated on illegal hit by Steelers LB Bud Dupree

You won’t see many quarterbacks get blasted as hard as Miami Dolphins Matt Moore did on Sunday.

Moore was rolling to his right, when Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree lowered his head and hit Moore in the helmet with the crown of his helmet. It was a very easy for officials to throw a 15-yard penalty flag on Dupree.

Moore came out of the game and was replaced by T.J. Yates, but only for one play before Moore returned. It was very surprising that the Dolphins could rule out a concussion for Moore and get him back on the field in the time it took to run just one play.

The Dolphins weren’t happy with Dupree’s hit, and for good reason. It was clearly an illegal hit on their quarterback. Dupree was penalized for roughing the passer. Then Jay Ajayi gave that 15 yards back by shoving Dupree, as tempers flared on the field.

Illegal or not, it was one of the hardest hits you’ll see on a quarterback. It brought to mind playoff hits taken by Joe Montana from New York Giants lineman Jim Burt, and years later from Giants defensive lineman Leonard Marshall.

Thankfully for Moore he was able to come right back in the game. When he got hit, it seemed unlikely we’d see him again this season.

