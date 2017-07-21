Dolphins fan Marco Rubio has a plan to get Tom Brady out of the AFC East

As a man born and raised in south Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio is a Miami Dolphins fan.

So while his favored team is certainly on an upswing these days, Rubio has watched his Dolphins be on the losing side of the scoreboard 20 of the 29 times they’ve faced New England Patriots since Tom Brady became the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

And Rubio has a plan to change that.

Run him out of town: Sen. Marco Rubio, a Dolphins fan, has a plan to get Tom Brady out of the AFC East. (AP)

This week, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was on Capitol Hill for his confirmation hearing; he has been nominated to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Rubio took the opportunity to make some jokes about Johnson and Brady.

‘‘Support for your nomination due to your relationship with the New York Jets is painful and difficult, but I’m willing to do it for the good of the country,’’ Rubio joked, according to the Associated Press.

Rubio didn’t stop there, suggesting both his Dolphins and Johnson’s Jets could be helped if they nominate another man for an ambassadorship.

‘‘I think you and I agree the country would be well-served if a certain Thomas Brady were nominated ambassador to Brazil,’’ Rubio told Johnson. ‘‘Perhaps that could be arranged before September of this year.’’

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, is a native of Brazil, so while Rubio’s plot would get Brady out of the AFC East, it would at least get Brady’s spouse back to her home country.

“I don’t know why people are laughing,” Rubio deadpanned. “I’m very serious.”

But Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts put the kibosh on Rubio’s idea, telling him via Twitter that “Brady isn’t leaving the country until he & the Patriots have won a few more Super Bowl rings.”