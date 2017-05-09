The Dolphins could have the best offense in 2017

Even though the Dolphins were eliminated in the wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, they were still one of the best teams in the league. With Adam Gase going into his second year as the Dolphins head coach, he has the pieces to the puzzle to have the best offense in the league. If his offensive players can stay healthy and produce consistently, the Dolphins might be this years’ top offense in the league.

They have a quarterback that is looking to make a comeback from an injury last season, young and fresh wide receivers that can cause damage to a secondary and a powerful running back that has speed and strength to bulldoze his way over defenders and into the end zone. Could they have an offense that the Atlanta Falcons had last year? They most certainly can. If the pieces can go together then expect the Dolphins to have a top offense if not the best.

Ryan Tannehill

He’s no Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers but Tannehill can play as one of the best quarterbacks if he stays focused and can make plays. Last season was Tannehill’s worst one yet, but that’s only because he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Had he not obtained that injury, he could have taken the Dolphins farther than they went. He just missed 3,000 passing yards last season but he is showing signs that he is on track to get back on the field the first week.

The running attack

In just two years, Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has proven himself to be the franchise back for Miami. With his breakout season he had in 2016, he is looking to do just as well or better. Ajayi is a running back that coaches loves. He has the speed and the strength to get by defenders. Having over 1,000 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season was phenomenal. Going into his third year, he is looking to build off of last season and once again cause destruction against defenses.

The receiving core

As a defender, facing Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills is scary enough. Add in tight end Julius Thomas and now it’s a nightmare. Julius Thomas is the oldest one out of these four, but he is only 28 years old. They are all young and can make plays in the open field. Once a defensive coordinator figures out how to cover one receiver, they will still have to find a way to contain the others.

What to expect from the offense overall

The offense should have both a strong running and passing game which will make defenses’ lives hard. Teams typically don’t have both a strong running and passing offense, just one or the other. There are a few teams that have both and the Dolphins can be added to this list if they show up to play. If the Dolphins passing game is figured out then they can just give the ball to Ajayi and let him do the work. If Ajayi is contained, then the defense will have to figure out how to contain all of Miami’s weapons.

